With key Covid data falling, now is as good a time as any to end restrictions

The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation.People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April.The Government is lifting restrictions without a plan to protect immunocompromised people, for who the vaccines are proving less effectiveHelen Rowntree, Blood Cancer UKFree universal...
