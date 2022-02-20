ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

With key Covid data falling, now is as good a time as any to end restrictions

By Joe Pinkstone,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson is set to announce the end of all Covid restrictions on Monday – but he is likely to warn that the pandemic is not over. What the Prime Minister will be able to point to in favour of the move is that all of the data that have been...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Immunocompromised and disabled people ‘abandoned’ by end of Covid restrictions

The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation.People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April.The Government is lifting restrictions without a plan to protect immunocompromised people, for who the vaccines are proving less effectiveHelen Rowntree, Blood Cancer UKFree universal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#England And Wales#Gold Standard#Uk#Nhs#Britons#Omicron
Washington Post

People who have had covid-19 don’t need three vaccine shots

Omicron’s spread is slowing in the United States, but more than 200,000 people a day are still getting infected by the coronavirus. Two factors help to shape both the likelihood of infection and the severity of the disease: whether someone has been vaccinated, and whether they have been previously infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lassa fever: First death confirmed in UK from new outbreak

A person from Bedfordshire has died after catching Lassa Fever, with the total number of confirmed cases in England now up to three, health officials have said.All identified cases are from the same family in the east of England and are linked to recent travel to west Africa, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Two cases were announced earlier in the week. A third individual, who has now died, was initially placed under “investigation” for the acute viral illness. UKHSA confirmed their diagnosis on Friday.The patient was being treated by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. A spokesperson for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy