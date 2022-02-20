ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

x86/Split Lock Detection: #AC (Alignment Check)

By managedvm
vmware.com
 2 days ago

Lots and lots of log-spamming. Is there a way to block these log messages? W11 works fine but log messages are a pain. [ 0.000000] Linux version 5.16.10 (root@tommyv) (gcc (GCC) 11.2.0, GNU ld version 2.37-slack15) #12 SMP PREEMPT Wed Feb 16 16:39:37 CST 2022. [ 0.000000] Command line:...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Tom's Hardware

AMD Sets All-Time CPU Market Share Record as Intel Gains in Desktop and Notebook PCs

The Mercury Research CPU market share results are in for the fourth quarter of 2021, showing that AMD now comprises 25.6% of the overall x86 market, its highest share ever, partially on the strength of its increasing gaming console shipments. That beats AMD's prior overall record of 25.3% that it reached 15 years ago in 2006. Meanwhile, Intel has gained unit share in desktop and notebook PCs as it continues to wrest some of its losses back from AMD. However, Intel continues to slowly lose share in the lucrative server market.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Report claims Apple will launch new Macs in three phases: March, May/June, Fall

Apple is in the third year of its transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon chipset for Mac. The first-generation M1 chipset left everybody impressed and the company is now expected to introduce the M2 chipset this year. Rumors have suggested that we may get our first M2 Macs this Spring, but thanks to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, we have a little bit of clarity about the timeline of the new Macs release.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Want to run Android apps on Windows 11? You need 8GB RAM but should have 16GB, says Microsoft

Yes, Windows 11 can run a bunch of Android apps from Amazon's store, but you might need better-than-budget hardware to experience it. Windows 11 came with a set of medium-level minimum hardware requirements, such as at least a 1GHz two-core CPU from AMD, Intel or Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of available storage and more. Many existing business and consumer PCs didn't make the cut for Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X86 Split Lock Detection#W11#Nvlvm
Gadget Flow

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock gives you 18 ports along with 98W laptop charging

Improve your workspace with the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Boasting 18 ports, it has card slots for SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II, an audio jack, audio in/out ports, a security slot, and a power port. Furthermore, it has 5 USB-A, 3 USB-C, a DisplayPort 1.4, 3 Thunderbolt 4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. With a universally compatible design, it works with USB-C computers as well as USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, it provides a whopping 98W of power delivery to fast charge your laptop. Don’t worry, if your computer requires less, the TS4 will lower its wattage. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports provide 40 Gb/s performance, and all of the 8 USB ports provide 10 Gb/s performance. Not only that, but one of the USB-C ports on the front supplies 20 watts of power for charging your MagSafe charger. Overall, it pairs an iconic design with incredible performance.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to update your Android carrier settings

We recently covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Your mobile carrier may regularly send out carrier updates to your Android device, this article is designed to explain what these updates are and why you should install them on your device.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte PCIE 5.0 PC power supply unveiled

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new PCIE 5.0 PC power supply in the form of the UD1000GM. Offering PC enthusiasts a PCIE 5.0 16-pin connector enabling it to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. The 16-pin cable supports up to 600 watts of power. Whereas more traditional power supplies need a three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards.
COMPUTERS
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Oppo A76 launches with 33W SuperVOOC charging support, Snapdragon 680 SoC

Without much fanfare, Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A76 in the Malaysian market. The smartphone is the successor of Oppo A74, which was launched last year in April. The smartphone includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a decent display with a high refresh rate. Furthermore, the device also has SuperVOOC fast charging support.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

TCL 30 XE 5G announced on T-Mobile, coming soon at $198

TCL today announced that the TCL 30 XE 5G smartphone would become available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on Friday, February 25. The TCL 30 XE is the company's first 5G smartphone, and it will be sold for under $200 in the US. The TCL 30 XE 5G was announced at CES 2022, earlier in January.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How can I switch to loudspeakers during a call (screen black, locked, no signal in the 3.5 mm jack)

I have a Motorola "moto e" phone running Android 10. Unlike in the case of my old Windows Phone when, during a call, it was enough to plug the 3.5 mm jack with 3 contacts of my external loudspeakers into that phone and the sound switched immediately to the loudspeakers, in the situation of this "moto e" the loudspeakers receive no sound if their jack is plugged during a call.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Dell teams up with Marvell to bridge Open RAN performance gap

Dell Technologies and Marvell have launched a solution aimed to address current performance challenges of Open RAN deployment in virtualised distributed unit environments. Speaking with ZDNet, Dell Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan head of telecom Sam Saba explained the Open RAN Accelerator Card has been designed to bring the performance of traditional RAN solution to Open RAN.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

Report: Qualcomm will support AV1 video codec in 2023

Protocol reports that Qualcomm will finally jump on the AV1 video codec bandwagon next year. AV1 is the web's next open, royalty-free video codec, and widespread adoption will require hardware support from the world's chip vendors. Qualcomm's 2022 flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, doesn't support AV1. Samsung's...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy