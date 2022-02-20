x86/Split Lock Detection: #AC (Alignment Check)

Improve your workspace with the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Boasting 18 ports, it has card slots for SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II, an audio jack, audio in/out ports, a security slot, and a power port. Furthermore, it has 5 USB-A, 3 USB-C, a DisplayPort 1.4, 3 Thunderbolt 4, and a Gigabit Ethernet. With a universally compatible design, it works with USB-C computers as well as USB4, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4. Moreover, it provides a whopping 98W of power delivery to fast charge your laptop. Don’t worry, if your computer requires less, the TS4 will lower its wattage. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports provide 40 Gb/s performance, and all of the 8 USB ports provide 10 Gb/s performance. Not only that, but one of the USB-C ports on the front supplies 20 watts of power for charging your MagSafe charger. Overall, it pairs an iconic design with incredible performance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO