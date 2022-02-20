ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Patience Looks to Be Running Low With Romelu Lukaku

By Matt Debono
Since Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview with Sky Italia at the end of 2021, his every move has been under the spotlight and scrutinised.

Following his club-record £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge last summer, Lukaku hasn't yet returned the goalscoring record which Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel may have expected of him.

Lukaku, 28, has ten goals in 28 games in all competitions so far this season, two of which came in Abu Dhabi last week at the Club World Cup, crucial to their triumph in the Middle East to win another trophy.

“Yeah. I still believe that he will because he always did, we need more patience than maybe we all have and wanted with this signing," responded Tuchel earlier this week as to whether or not Lukaku would rediscover his goalscoring form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nO995_0eKBvdp600
IMAGO / Action Plus

"We demand a lot from our strikers also in terms of intensity. There are several reasons why things are like this (he is not scoring) and we are on it. There are teams who heavily rely on one goalscorer out there, it is no secret. There are also teams like Manchester City who don’t rely one one person but it’s on all their shoulders. Both things work. We want to bring Romelu in better situations, more situations, we want to understand him better, his teammates do. This is an ongoing process.

"In the end we still have trust because he proved in every club that he is the last guy to have the last touch at the end of attacks. He had a very important goal for us in the final. Like you say, disappointed is not the right word but of course we thought for him, especially, he wanted to produce the numbers right from the start. We are all humans, we keep on going and demand a lot defensively from our strikers as well."

Lukaku was given another outing to lead the line against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea returned to Premier League action for the first time since January 23.

It ended in a 1-0 win thanks for Hakim Ziyech's 89th minute winner after his initial goal 13 minutes prior was chalked off due to Lukaku being adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIAcW_0eKBvdp600
IMAGO / PA Images

But it was an afternoon to forget for Lukaku, who was starved of the ball from his teammates. It saw him only touch the ball seven times, one of which came from kick-off in the first half, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04), as per Opta Joe.

Tuchel's response to the lack of touches was: "I'm not so sure if I have a good answer. I don't know what it says. It says he was obviously not involved and could not make a point today. I am not sure if it says so much about us in general."

He was further quizzed by what the reason could be behind the Belgian's lack of involvement and the Chelsea head coach insists it is nothing to do with the system.

"No, no, it's not about the system," smiled Tuchel.

"Well, it is what it is. But for him, there is no change of system because it's the same attacking structure.

"We always attack in a 4-1, it's just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2, sometimes in a 4-1. For him, changes nothing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4GNn_0eKBvdp600
IMAGO / Action Plus

In Tuchel's mood and body language to answering the question you can feel he is growing frustrated. Either at the constant Lukaku talk, but most likely with the forward himself as he looks for more on the pitch from his near £100 million striker.

The Chelsea head coach has a decision on his hands to make and he may need to follow former Blues and Inter Milan boss, now Spurs manager, Antonio Conte's method in dealing with the Belgium international.

"I was known for somebody being used to run in behind, now it's more complete," said Lukaku in an interview shortly after his return to Stamford Bridge.

"The way how football is played in Italy, for me, the way Antonio Conte was asking for me on the pitch was more being the focal point of the team. At the start it was very, very difficult until we had one conversation where he said to me 'like if you don't improve on it, I'm not going to play you'. I started to work individually on it with one of the defenders over there and mastered it, and took my game to the next level."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeNRG_0eKBvdp600
IMAGO / Action Plus

Opinion on Lukaku will forever be divided, but Tuchel's increasing stance of adamance that the system is not hindering the forward's chance of involvement is telling. Either Lukaku adapts, like he did in Italy, or he could find himself out of the team.

