Lost mittens become an art installation on lost love in Baltimore

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 DAYS AGO