ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lost mittens become an art installation on lost love in Baltimore

kdll.org
 2 days ago

If you've walked through Baltimore, Md., over the last few days, you might have come across a curious sight - around 50 lost gloves popped up on fence posts, waving in the wind, with little notes attached to their sleeves. BRUCE WILLEN: You know, I've always just, you know,...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

‘The Lost Art of Dating’

If you haven’t found the one or you are tired of spending weekends alone, one match maker and dating coach give you a step-by-step guide in dating. Judith Gottesman sat down with us Monday to discuss her new set of books, “The Lost Art of Dating” and “Your Soul Mate Awaits.” Visit Gottesman’s Soul Mates […]
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Now Represents Hermann Nitsch, Artist Known for Controversy-Courting Installations

Pace Gallery now represents Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, who often incorporates carcasses and gore in performances that have spurred controversy. Pace, which has permanent spaces in New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto., will represent him alongside the Nitsch Foundation and Galerie Kandlhofer in Vienna. The gallery will present its first solo presentation of Nitsch’s work in New York in 2023. Nitsch will also present his 20th painting action, originally staged in Vienna in 1987, on the island of Giudecca, during the run of this year’s Venice Biennale. That exhibition will be the first time the works have...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Frisell
allthatsinteresting.com

Grisly 18th-Century Love Note Sewn With Human Hair To Be Displayed At London Museum

Anna Maria Radclyffe likely embroidered the message with the hair of her husband, James Radclyffe, who was executed in 1716 for rebelling against the King of England. After her husband was executed in 1716, Anna Maria Radclyffe sat down to do some embroidery. But she used unusual tools. For cloth, she used the bedsheet from his Tower of London prison cell. And for thread, she used human hair — possibly plucked from his severed head.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

A rare painting of Lincoln restores the emancipator to his full height

Americans have grown used to the Abraham Lincoln of black and white photographs, reproduced in the halftones of our history books. The images remain essential — has any president ever used photography more effectively? — but they dull us into overfamiliarity. Thomas Jones, a sculptor who studied Lincoln’s face closely, noted that he put on a formal expression — an “iron mask” — whenever he needed to look presidential. That look is present in every photograph; in only one is there even a half-smile.
VISUAL ART
Washington Post

Pandemic love, lost and found

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. For two years, the world has endured a near-constant drumbeat of loss. Loss of friends and family, loss of physical togetherness, loss of what once was. But even as the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into seclusion, people...
RELATIONSHIPS
ARTnews

National Gallery in London Reveals Plans for Bicentennial Revamp

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery in London has revealed plans for its “NG200” initiative to mark the institution’s bicentennial in 2024. Among the proposals offered for public consultation are designs by Selldorf Architects to remodel parts of the museum’s Sainsbury Wing and work on a new Research Center and “Members House” within the Wilkins Building, all with an aim “to futureproof the Gallery” for the next 200 years. In a statement, National Gallery director Gabriele Finaldi said, “Covid-19 had a catastrophic impact on the arts and culture sector. As we move beyond the pandemic, it’s vital...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Mittens#Art Studio
The Tufts Daily

Public art engages with community, history on campus

"Colossal AcornHead" statue in the snow as public art around campus on Feb. 6.Isabelle Dumazet / The Tufts Daily. Walking through campus, students, faculty, staff and visitors can find art in unexpected public places. This art is not randomly placed but rather is connected to the space it occupies.
Telegraph

Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics, Holburne, review: the secret lives of long-ago England

I don’t often experience the urge to run my hand over a doublet, not least because that thickly-padded, silk-slashed chestwear was last in fashion 400 years ago. But at The Tudors: Power, Passion and Politics, at the Holburne Museum in Bath, the paintings practically command it. For look-at-me swagger and power-bolstering sheen, the era is hard to beat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Merced Sun-Star

A tribute to Valentines Day: On love lost and found

February has always been one of my favorite months. We have gotten through a gray January, which always seems so hard. Christmas is over, you have taken down your decorations and things look dull. You’ve made a list of intentions you know you won’t keep. The rest of the bills from your Christmas spending have come back to face you.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Time Out Global

Get an iconic springtime view of Mt Fuji at this shibazakura flower festival

Spring in Japan isn’t just about cherry blossoms. There are plenty of other colourful blooms that attract crowds of people to see fields of baby-blue nemophila, multicoloured tulips or pink moss phlox. The latter, called shibazakura in Japanese, is a low-growing, creeping evergreen that creates a large floral carpet when in full bloom. And since Japan loves to celebrate its seasons, you’ll of course find a number of shibazakura festivals around the country.
WORLD
Salina Post

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' set for Science on Screen at Art Center Cinema

The next Science on Screen® at the Art Center Cinema is coming up Tuesday! And it's free!. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Art Center Cinema, 150 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Following the film, stay for Science on Screen®, with featured speaker Reese Barrick, director of Sternberg Museum at Fort Hays State University. Barrick will be discussing modern technology in archeology.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art Plans Expansion, Looted Buddha Statue Returned to India, and More: Morning Links for February 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST CARMEN HERRERA, whose carefully honed geometric paintings achieved wide renown late in life, died on Saturday at the age of 106, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Born in Cuba in 1905, Herrera lived in postwar Paris with her husband, the late Jesse Loewenthal, and exhibited her abstractions at the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles. They settled in New York in 1954, and she worked in relative obscurity until about 20 years ago, when a critically praised gallery show boosted her profile. The Whitney Museum surveyed her work in 2016. In the fall, Lisson Gallery will inaugurate an L.A. branch with a show...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy