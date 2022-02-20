Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at Nuevo

Darian Cahill, Team Power Foundation chief operating officer, presents Darius Stevens with a $150 prize for winning the best-dressed contest during the PowerPlex Athletic Center’s Soul Train Dance Party on Feb. 12. The party was an homage to television’s iconic “Soul Train” dance and music showcase and featured a Soul Train line dance and trivia and a 360-degree photo shoot by AOM Photo Booths. Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens portrayed “Soul Train” host Don Cornelius, and the event featured fashions from Wilson native Toney Tamechi Briggs, a clothing designer who created outfits for many “Soul Train” dancers. DJ Tae provided the music.
