LONDON -- His tactics under the spotlight after Romelu Lukaku's (inauspiciously) record-breaking performance at the weekend, a run of acceptable results with underwhelming attacking performances and a crucial run of games looming on the horizon. You could not blame Thomas Tuchel for going back to what he knew worked. For the most part he was vindicated, a 2-0 win over Lille bringing with it greater cutting edge and, most importantly of all, what ought to be a relatively serene path to the Champions League quarterfinals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO