Four Seasons Hotels checking in to Melbourne

travelmole.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelbourne property developer Beulah has agreed a deal to bring a new Four Seasons Hotel to the city. It forms part of the new A$2.7 billion development, STH BNK By Beulah. Four Seasons Melbourne will have 210 rooms within the western tower of...

www.travelmole.com

Time Out Global

A luxe hotel with the world's tallest vertical garden is coming to Melbourne

Thanks to a partnership between luxury property developer Beulah and world-class hospitality chain Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, an ultra-luxurious and sky-high urban resort is coming to South Bank. It's set to be part of a nearly three-billion-dollar development project by Beulah called STH BNK, a massive mini-metropolis that will...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Go on son’: Streamer goes live from London Heathrow Airport as planes land in Storm Eunice

A man streaming live from Heathrow has shot to internet fame for his raucous commentary of planes as they attempt to land amid 100 mph winds as Storm Eunice tears its way through the UK.The storm has brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings - posing possible danger to life - in south Wales and southwest England, and in London and the southeast.Jerry Dyer, who is streaming live from the major international airport in London, saw viewing numbers soar on his channel BigJetTV today...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Take the red-eye: Airbus A380 plane to be transformed into hotel

Avgeeks can soon experience the high life while staying grounded, as a former Airbus engineer is converting a retired A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – into a hotel.Frédéric Deleuze plans to open the new digs in a unique super jumbo jet parked near Toulouse airport, with opening slated for 2024.He wants the project to be “a tribute to this wonderful aircraft, [which is] nearly a religion for all Airbus employees,” he told The Points Guy.“I love challenges and discovering new things continuously. Also, I always had in mind to create my own business.”Having bought the aircraft for an...
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Has Boeing 777 Repainted In Toulouse Amid Airbus Spat

It is not unusual for carriers to paint aircraft, sometimes known as 'retrojets,' in old-school liveries to celebrate their history. Indeed, it has almost become something of an industry standard over the years. Qatar Airways is the latest airline to reveal such a design, with the aircraft in question receiving its new look in Toulouse, France.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

simpleflying.com

ITA Airways To Wet Lease 2 German Airways Embraer E190 Jets

On March 28th, ITA Airways will be adding additional services out of Milan's Linate airport. Designed to service business travelers, the airline will deploy smaller regional jets with flights to London City, Luxembourg, and Geneva. The main problem at the moment is that the airline doesn't have small aircraft of its own. The airline's solution: Wet lease the jets from German Airways.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

simpleflying.com

Greenshots For Bali As Several Airlines Plan A Return

It's definitely more of a trickle than a rush, but airlines are starting to show interest in resuming flights to Bali after the Indonesian island reopened to tourists this month. Singapore Airlines was the first international airline to head back to Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport in the capital, Denpasar. But other airlines are also set to resume flying in soon.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Heathrow airport predicts rebound after worst year for half a century

Heathrow airport, the UK’s biggest aviation hub, will open its mothballed Terminal 4 by July, as it predicts a recovery after its worst year in half-a-century.Passenger numbers at Heathrow fell to 19.4m last year, the lowest since 1972. The airport’s bosses blame the UK’s tight travel restrictions for it being the only European hub to see a reduction in traffic in 2021, due to tighter travel restrictions than EU countries.The airport’s cumulative losses during the pandemic have reached £3.8bn as Heathrow lost its previous dominance of European aviation.The chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “While 2021 was the worst year in...
TRAVEL
Reuters

London's Heathrow records lowest annual passenger numbers since 1972

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - London's Heathrow airport, Britain's busiest, saw its lowest number of passengers since 1972 last year and suffered wider losses as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for business travel and holidays. Passenger numbers fell to 19.4 million in 2021. Heathrow also recorded a pretax loss of...
WORLD

