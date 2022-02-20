ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cave de Ribeauvillé 2014 Rosacker Grand Cru Riesling (Alsace)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

The nose of this wine is inviting, with Anjou pear and creamy dill scents. Green-apple tartness, more dill and a hint...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Gâteau de Sirop (Syrup Cake)

We love a stir-and-bake cake, especially one with a rich Southern history—like this Gateau de Sirop. This Louisiana delicacy lets an iconic Southern ingredient—cane syrup—shine. "By the antebellum period, almost all of the cane consumed in the United States came from Louisiana and the state was the sugar capital of the nation," writes culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. Cane syrup, has a sweet, delicate flavor that takes center stage in Harris's recipe for Gateau de Sirop, also known as Syrup Cake.
RECIPES
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riesling#Grand Cru#Wine Bottle#White Wine#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Cave De Ribeauvill 2014
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
DRINKS
Secret LA

7 Places The Legendary Anthony Bourdain Adored In L.A.

A story of L.A. told through the beloved legend’s favorite dishes and establishments. It’s been just over three years since the celebrated chef, TV host and author Anthony Bourdain tragically took his life and while the world will forever mourn his authenticity, insight into the culinary world and the beauty he found in overlooked gems, we can still uphold his legacy by supporting and enjoying some of his L.A. favorites. By scouring the web, reading interviews and watching episodes of his shows, we have compiled a list of establishments across L.A. that Bourdain loved and frequented.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Sopa de Tortilla (Tortilla Soup) [Vegan]

First, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium. Cut the seeded pasilla chiles into thin rings using kitchen shears, then add them to the skillet along with the arbol chiles. Fry for 30-40 seconds, or until fragrant. Note: reserve about ⅓ of the cooked pasilla chile rings for garnishes....
RECIPES
Distractify

A Glass of Pinot in Hand Is Necessary for Viewing OWN's Vinyard-Set Show 'The Kings of Napa'

With oodles of secrets, money, family drama, and enough wine to last you, like, a month (just kidding, the King family owns a prestigious vineyard), Janine Sherman Barrois' OWN drama, The Kings of Napa, is as juicy as they come. Following the Kings — a wealthy Black family whose faces grace the covers of design magazines and the insides of esteemed newspapers — The Kings of Napa highlights the trials and tribulations of their ultra-successful family wine business.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Review: Holmes Cay Curates and Bottles Some of the Rarest Rums on Earth

What we’re drinking: A variety of limited-edition expressions from Holmes Cay Single Cask Rum. Where it’s from: Holmes Cay (pronounced “key”) was co-founded by the husband/wife team of Eric Kaye and Maura Gedid. The company doesn’t distill their own rum; instead, they curate a global collection of small-batch, limited-edition rums from places both expected (Barbados) and not (Fiji), and will even release rums from better-known distilleries that might not fit a particular profile.
DRINKS
tatler.com

Inside the whimsical world of Cédric Grolet: French pastry chef extraordinaire makes his London debut at The Berkeley

‘The world’s best’ is a lofty accolade by any standard, and yet it’s one that has often been applied to Cédric Grolet: the enfant terrible of the French pastry scene, a man renowned for for pushing the boundaries of the pâtissier’s art with style, flair, creativity and just a dash of rebellious spirit. Now, lucky Londoners are able to try his fabled creations themselves, thanks to the opening of Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley – his very first pâtisserie outside of France.
HOME & GARDEN
InsideHook

Forget NFTs: CaskX Is Throwing Its Money Behind Actual Barrels of American Whiskey

“There is huge talk right now about crypto and NFTs, but there’s a lot of benefit to owning a barrel of whiskey.”. That’s Jeremy Kasler, CEO/founder of CaskX, throwing a bit of good-natured shade at current market trends while his company offers a much more interesting (and real-life) product: whiskey. Specifically, CaskX offers accredited investors an opportunity to invest in full barrels of Scotch and bourbon from respected distilleries across the United States and Scotland (and we should note here that we’re not officially endorsing — or critiquing — CaskX as an investment).
ECONOMY
Bon Appétit

Does the Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine Live Up to the Hype?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I came across the Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine in the most dire of circumstances. It was my first day on the job here at BA, and my trusty drip coffeemaker simply stopped working just when I needed it most. I took it as a sign that it was, finally, time to seriously consider a home espresso machine.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
RESTAURANTS
Good News Network

This Bubbly Blue Soda Gets its Color From the Sea – and Captures CO2 With Every Batch

Dutch food scientists have created a bright turquoise soda made from a kind of algae which absorbs more carbon than it emits through the production process. Sustainability aside, the soda is made from a superfood called spirulina that features in many health and beauty products, and which offers tremendous health benefits which the producers are counting on as being the chief driver of sales.
ENVIRONMENT
Mashed

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Sparkling Wine Has A Hidden Message

It's hard to have missed the fact that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 70th year of reign this year, making her the first British monarch in history to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. In a celebration befitting of the grand occasion, festivities are planned to take place all through the year with a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Why Leonardo DiCaprio Invested in This Century-Old Champagne House

Click here to read the full article. When Leonardo DiCaprio accepted his Oscar for The Revenant, he appended a message to his litany of thank yous: “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said. And for his latest movie project he teamed with director Adam McKay for the climate change allegory Don’t Look Up, where he plays a scientist trying to warn the world about Earth’s impending doom. You could dismiss that as a lot of Hollywood bluster,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy