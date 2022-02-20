ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Tatomer 2019 Oliver's Riesling (Edna Valley)

 3 days ago

Grassy herb, citrusy tonic and even light green-peppercorn aromas show on the complex nose of this bottling....

Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
Aspen Times

Bar Talk: Spirit forward at Catch Steak Aspen

Walk in to Catch Steak Aspen, and you’ll instantly feel the vibe the restaurant is going for: a lighter, brighter take on a steakhouse. Have a drink at Catch Steak Aspen, and you’ll immediately recognize their inventive and spirit-forward take on classic cocktails and prepare to order another round.
ASPEN, CO
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

8 insider tips for ordering wine at restaurants

Your friends just handed you the wine list and you’re desperately looking for something everyone will like … That cabernet! Check the price and it’s sticker shock. The bottle you paid $20 for in the grocery store is 60 bucks. Are restaurants ripping us off? What are...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Quad-Cities Times

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits releases a new beverage with an infamous past

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits has released Absinthia Barrel-Aged Absinthe, a new version of their award-winning Absinthia Blanche. This farm-to-glass certified organic absinthe is made with California grapes plus botanicals from Oregon, including fresh wormwood (artemisia absinthium,) star anise, fennel seed, and coriander seed. Absinthia Spirits’ traditional distillation process uses copper pots and vintage Swiss recipes.
DRINKS
Washington Examiner

How to get into Armagnac

It doesn’t pay to drink bargain Armagnac. You can get an inexpensive bourbon that has been in the barrel for little more than four years and is perfectly drinkable. Tequila doesn’t even have to reach its third birthday to be considered well aged. And, of course, vodka is ready for bottling the day it comes off the column still. But Armagnac is made for aging. The French brandy from Gascony, cousin of cognac, is barely getting started when it has been in oak for four years. Armagnac is scarce-ish in the States. Indeed, unless you have a first-rate liquor store, chances are there won’t be much more of the French country brandy than a dusty bottle or two carelessly placed with unrelated liquors, like library books lost for years because they were misshelved.
DRINKS
Bismarck Tribune

Cuba Libre

Simple and delicious, the classic Cuba Libre basically consists of rum and Coke with lime. “At The Bower, we like to make ours with a house-made cola syrup and amaro,” beverage director Mickey Mullins says. Cuba Libre. Yields: 1 cocktail. 1 oz amaro, a bittersweet herbal liqueur. 1...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

How to Make a Stinger, the Minty Cognac Cocktail That Packs as Much Punch as You Desire

Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
DRINKS
Mashed

We Tried Jagermeister Chocolate And Coffee. Here's How It Went

Jägermeister has partnered with the Chicago-based coffee company Dark Matter to create coffee beans and a chocolate bar infused with Jäger's coffee-flavored liqueur (via Dark Matter Coffee). This might seem at first like a disgusting stunt designed only to gain attention rather than to actually taste good. Food and beverage companies are known to do this sort of thing to get clicks; Brach's turkey dinner-flavored candy corn is a good example of this phenomenon. However, there were some clues that made us hopeful that this product would transcend joke-food territory.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

If You Find Fresh Bergamot, Don’t Go Home Without It

I first heard about the bergamot orange, a citrus fruit thought to be a cross between sour orange and lemon, in the late 1990s through my friend M when I was at university in Nigeria. One evening, he brewed us a pot of Earl Grey tea and explained that it owed its distinct flavor to bergamot, thereby introducing me to the joys of the fruit’s heady aroma.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

I Get My Coffee Mailed to Me and It’s 100% Worth It

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Everything you wanted to know about wine lists but were afraid to ask

As a wine writer, you might imagine that I enjoy being handed the wine list at restaurants, but, like many of you, I suspect, I usually groan inwardly. Finding a wine that everyone will enjoy and that goes with everything you’re eating is a tall order, and even if you spot one that you think will do the job, you still have to hope that everyone will be as willing as you are to pay for it.
DRINKS

