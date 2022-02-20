ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domaine Charles Baur 2018 Brand Grand Cru Riesling (Alsace)

Tart lemon-zest aromas are rounded out by sweet Bosc pear ones, with wet granite as a backing note. This...

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
The track through the hilltop vineyard on the southeast tip of Sicily is slightly spongy under our feet, and the sponge a tad pungent. Swarms of tiny insects are loving the scene. It’s the picture of health for a vineyard—the occasional whiff of manure completely forgiven in the cause of organic grape growing. But organic farming—meticulous stewardship of this land—is just the starting point for Massimo Padova, proprietor of Riofavara winery in the Val di Noto. Cutting a tall figure, he’s busy gesturing at small blocks of vines down the slopes—sometimes even small handfuls of vines—naming grapes he’s growing there...
Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
With oodles of secrets, money, family drama, and enough wine to last you, like, a month (just kidding, the King family owns a prestigious vineyard), Janine Sherman Barrois' OWN drama, The Kings of Napa, is as juicy as they come. Following the Kings — a wealthy Black family whose faces grace the covers of design magazines and the insides of esteemed newspapers — The Kings of Napa highlights the trials and tribulations of their ultra-successful family wine business.
“There is huge talk right now about crypto and NFTs, but there’s a lot of benefit to owning a barrel of whiskey.”. That’s Jeremy Kasler, CEO/founder of CaskX, throwing a bit of good-natured shade at current market trends while his company offers a much more interesting (and real-life) product: whiskey. Specifically, CaskX offers accredited investors an opportunity to invest in full barrels of Scotch and bourbon from respected distilleries across the United States and Scotland (and we should note here that we’re not officially endorsing — or critiquing — CaskX as an investment).
‘The world’s best’ is a lofty accolade by any standard, and yet it’s one that has often been applied to Cédric Grolet: the enfant terrible of the French pastry scene, a man renowned for for pushing the boundaries of the pâtissier’s art with style, flair, creativity and just a dash of rebellious spirit. Now, lucky Londoners are able to try his fabled creations themselves, thanks to the opening of Cédric Grolet at The Berkeley – his very first pâtisserie outside of France.
It's hard to have missed the fact that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 70th year of reign this year, making her the first British monarch in history to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. In a celebration befitting of the grand occasion, festivities are planned to take place all through the year with a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5.
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I came across the Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine in the most dire of circumstances. It was my first day on the job here at BA, and my trusty drip coffeemaker simply stopped working just when I needed it most. I took it as a sign that it was, finally, time to seriously consider a home espresso machine.
Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
Dutch food scientists have created a bright turquoise soda made from a kind of algae which absorbs more carbon than it emits through the production process. Sustainability aside, the soda is made from a superfood called spirulina that features in many health and beauty products, and which offers tremendous health benefits which the producers are counting on as being the chief driver of sales.
Ever since Suntory opened the first whisky distillery in Japan in 1923, distillers across this Asian nation have been raising the whisky-making bar. Though initially inspired by Scotch, Japanese producers have developed their own style. This, of course, is aided by the climate’s fluctuating temperature and the use of native woods to help the whisky barrel age to a complex flavour.
We’re used to spotting the distinctive Fairtrade logo on coffee, bananas and even cotton t-shirts, but it’s a less familiar sight in the supermarket’s wine aisle. Yet buying Fairtrade is an easy swap to make in our weekly shop to improve the pay, working conditions and rights of those who produce our wine in developing countries.“As well as the Fairtrade minimum price, which kicks in when crops fail or market prices crash, farmers and workers also receive an additional premium to help their community invest in essential services such as education, sanitation and health care,” says Anna Barker, Head of...
A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
Midway through a tour of her Provençal home, Terry de Gunzburg tells me that she loves cleaning and cooking so much that she’d like to be a housekeeper as her next job. Give up By Terry, her multimillion-pound make-up and skincare brand, for a bit of Cif and elbow grease? Surely not. I picture the ad: “Excellent housekeeper, vegetarian Provençal dishes a speciality, make-up expertise an optional extra.” “Of course, I’d be very expensive,” she goes on. “And I can’t follow a recipe because I always think I’m better than it, so when they say ‘five eggs’, I’m thinking, ‘I’m sure I can do that with three…’” We leave her husband Jean’s office, which is on the vaulted mezzanine floor over the bedroom, and move down to the bathroom. “Oh, I haven’t cleaned the bathroom,” she murmurs.
