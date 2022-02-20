Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)
Mississippi State baseball isn't starting the season off quite the way it has wanted to, falling twice to Long Beach State in the first two games of the three-game series the Bulldogs open the season with.
But Day 3 -- the final matchup between these two teams -- gives Mississippi State a chance to bounce back and avoid being swept as the Diamond Dawgs continue to knock the rust off and settle into the swing of things.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT in Starkville.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State starting lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Cade Smith
Long Beach State starting lineup:
3B Peppi
2B Saldivar
1B Long
RF Luttrell
SS Murillo
LF Rosales
DH Moeller
CF Pimentel
C Jimenez
RHP Watts-Brown
TOP of 1 (LBSU Batting):
Peppi hit by pitch
Saldivar reached on a fielder's choice; Peppi out at second 3b to 2b
Long struck out swinging
Luttrell flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 1 (MSU Batting):
James struck out swinging
Hancock walked
Tanner struck out swinging
Hines struck out swinging
END of 1: MSU 0, LBSU 0
TOP of 2 (LBSU Batting):
Murillo struck out swinging
Rosales popped up to shortstop
Moeller grounded out to second base
BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):
Yeager walked
Corder homered to left field; Yeager scored
Cumbest struck out swinging
Clark grounded out to c
Forsythe singled to center field
Forsythe out at second c to second base, caught stealing
END of 2: MSU 2, LBSU 0
TOP of 3 (LBSU Batting):
Pimentel struck out swinging
Jimenez grounded out to p, bunt
Peppi singled to left field
Saldivar flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):
James singled to second base
James stole second
James advanced to third on a balk
Hancock struck out swinging
Tanner grounded out to shortstop, RBI; James scored
Hines struck out swinging
END of 3: MSU 3, LBSU 0
TOP of 4 (LBSU Batting):
Long flied out to right field
Luttrell struck out swinging
Murillo flied out to right field
BOTTOM of 4 (MSU Batting):
Yeager singled to shortstop
Corder walked; Yeager advanced to second
Rons in to pitch for Watts-Brown
Corder advanced to second; Yeager advanced to third on a wild pitch
Cumbest grounded out to third base
Clark struck out swinging, out at first c to first base
Forsythe flied out to right field
END of 4: MSU 3, LBSU 0
TOP of 5 (LBSU Batting):
McGowan to right field for Clark
Rosales struck out looking
Ramirez, I pinch hit for Moeller
Ramirez, I struck out swinging
Lopez pinch hit for Pimentel
Lopez lined out to center field
BOTTOM of 5 (MSU Batting):
Lopez to center field
James hit by pitch
Hancock singled to right field; James advanced to second
Tanner singled to left center; Hancock advanced to second; James advanced to third
Hines singled up the middle, 2 RBI; Tanner advanced to second; Hancock scored; James scored
Yeager walked; Hines advanced to second; Tanner advanced to third
Voelker in to pitch for Rons
Corder singled to second base, RBI; Yeager advanced to second; Hines advanced to third; Tanner scored
Cumbest singled through the left side, RBI; Corder advanced to second; Yeager advanced to third; Hines scored
Carlos in to pitch for Voelker
McGowan singled through the right side, 2 RBI; Cumbest advanced to third; Corder scored; Yeager scored
Forsythe struck out swinging
James flied out to right field, sacrifice fly, RBI; Cumbest scored
Hancock flied out to left field
END of 5: MSU 10, LBSU 0
TOP of 6 (LBSU Batting):
Jimenez walked
Peppi flied out to left field
Carlson pinch hit for Saldivar
Carlson lined out to right field
Brandon Smith in to pitch for Cade Smith
Long doubled to right center, RBI; Jimenez scored
Luttrell singled through the right side, RBI; Long scored
Porter to pinch hit for Murillo
Porter grounded out to third base
BOTTOM of 6 (MSU Batting):
Carlson to second base
Porter to shortstop
Tanner singled to right center
Hines out at first second base to p; Tanner advanced to second
Leggett pinch hit for Yeager
Leggett homered to left field, 2 RBI; Tanner scored
Corder grounded out to shortstop
Cumbest grounded out to shortstop
END of 6: MSU 12, LBSU 2
TOP of 7 (LBSU Batting):
Leggett to second base
White to pinch hit for Rosales
White singled to center field
Harrison pinch hit for Ramirez, I
Harrison reached on a fielder's choice; White out at second third base to second base
Lopez walked; Harrison advanced to second
Jimenez struck out swinging
Rozell pinch hit for Peppi
Rozell singled to right center, RBI; Lopez advanced to second; Harrison scored
Carlson flied out to center field
BOTTOM of 7 (MSU Batting):
McGowan singled through the right side
Forsythe hit into double play shortstop to second base to first base (1-1 SB); McGowan out on the play
James singled to second base
Hancock singled through the right side; James advanced to third
Tanner flied out to center field
END of 7: MSU 12, LBSU 3
TOP of 8 (LBSU Batting):
Auger in to pitch for B. Smith
Schulze in to pinch hit for Long
Schulze singled to shortstop
Castillo pinch hit for Luttrell
Castillo struck out looking
Porter struck out looking
White reached on a fielder's choice; Schulze out at second, shortstop to second base
BOTTOM of 8 (MSU Batting):
Schulze to first base
Castillo to right field
Seibert to pinch hit for Hines
Ponce to p for Carabajal
Leggett grounded out to third base; Seibert advanced to second
Skinner struck out swinging
Davis to pinch hit for Cumbest
Davis lined out to right field
END of 8: MSU 12, LBSU 3
TOP of 9 (LBSU Batting):
Harrison doubled to left center, advanced to third on a fielding error by centerfielder
Lopez struck out swinging
Anderson singled, RBI; Loust scored, unearned
Rozell flied out to right field
Carlson grounded out to third base
Comments / 0