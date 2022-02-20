Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)

Mississippi State baseball isn't starting the season off quite the way it has wanted to, falling twice to Long Beach State in the first two games of the three-game series the Bulldogs open the season with.

But Day 3 -- the final matchup between these two teams -- gives Mississippi State a chance to bounce back and avoid being swept as the Diamond Dawgs continue to knock the rust off and settle into the swing of things.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT in Starkville.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT in Starkville.

Mississippi State starting lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

CF Brayland Skinner

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Cade Smith

Long Beach State starting lineup:

3B Peppi

2B Saldivar

1B Long

RF Luttrell

SS Murillo

LF Rosales

DH Moeller

CF Pimentel

C Jimenez

RHP Watts-Brown

TOP of 1 (LBSU Batting):

Peppi hit by pitch

Saldivar reached on a fielder's choice; Peppi out at second 3b to 2b

Long struck out swinging

Luttrell flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 1 (MSU Batting):

James struck out swinging

Hancock walked

Tanner struck out swinging

Hines struck out swinging

END of 1: MSU 0, LBSU 0

TOP of 2 (LBSU Batting):

Murillo struck out swinging

Rosales popped up to shortstop

Moeller grounded out to second base

BOTTOM of 2 (MSU Batting):

Yeager walked

Corder homered to left field; Yeager scored

Cumbest struck out swinging

Clark grounded out to c

Forsythe singled to center field

Forsythe out at second c to second base, caught stealing

END of 2: MSU 2, LBSU 0

TOP of 3 (LBSU Batting):

Pimentel struck out swinging

Jimenez grounded out to p, bunt

Peppi singled to left field

Saldivar flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 3 (MSU Batting):

James singled to second base

James stole second

James advanced to third on a balk

Hancock struck out swinging

Tanner grounded out to shortstop, RBI; James scored

Hines struck out swinging

END of 3: MSU 3, LBSU 0

TOP of 4 (LBSU Batting):

Long flied out to right field

Luttrell struck out swinging

Murillo flied out to right field

BOTTOM of 4 (MSU Batting):

Yeager singled to shortstop

Corder walked; Yeager advanced to second

Rons in to pitch for Watts-Brown

Corder advanced to second; Yeager advanced to third on a wild pitch

Cumbest grounded out to third base

Clark struck out swinging, out at first c to first base

Forsythe flied out to right field

END of 4: MSU 3, LBSU 0

TOP of 5 (LBSU Batting):

McGowan to right field for Clark

Rosales struck out looking

Ramirez, I pinch hit for Moeller

Ramirez, I struck out swinging

Lopez pinch hit for Pimentel

Lopez lined out to center field

BOTTOM of 5 (MSU Batting):

Lopez to center field

James hit by pitch

Hancock singled to right field; James advanced to second

Tanner singled to left center; Hancock advanced to second; James advanced to third

Hines singled up the middle, 2 RBI; Tanner advanced to second; Hancock scored; James scored

Yeager walked; Hines advanced to second; Tanner advanced to third

Voelker in to pitch for Rons

Corder singled to second base, RBI; Yeager advanced to second; Hines advanced to third; Tanner scored

Cumbest singled through the left side, RBI; Corder advanced to second; Yeager advanced to third; Hines scored

Carlos in to pitch for Voelker

McGowan singled through the right side, 2 RBI; Cumbest advanced to third; Corder scored; Yeager scored

Forsythe struck out swinging

James flied out to right field, sacrifice fly, RBI; Cumbest scored

Hancock flied out to left field

END of 5: MSU 10, LBSU 0

TOP of 6 (LBSU Batting):

Jimenez walked

Peppi flied out to left field

Carlson pinch hit for Saldivar

Carlson lined out to right field

Brandon Smith in to pitch for Cade Smith

Long doubled to right center, RBI; Jimenez scored

Luttrell singled through the right side, RBI; Long scored

Porter to pinch hit for Murillo

Porter grounded out to third base

BOTTOM of 6 (MSU Batting):

Carlson to second base

Porter to shortstop

Tanner singled to right center

Hines out at first second base to p; Tanner advanced to second

Leggett pinch hit for Yeager

Leggett homered to left field, 2 RBI; Tanner scored

Corder grounded out to shortstop

Cumbest grounded out to shortstop

END of 6: MSU 12, LBSU 2

TOP of 7 (LBSU Batting):

Leggett to second base

White to pinch hit for Rosales

White singled to center field

Harrison pinch hit for Ramirez, I

Harrison reached on a fielder's choice; White out at second third base to second base

Lopez walked; Harrison advanced to second

Jimenez struck out swinging

Rozell pinch hit for Peppi

Rozell singled to right center, RBI; Lopez advanced to second; Harrison scored

Carlson flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 7 (MSU Batting):

McGowan singled through the right side

Forsythe hit into double play shortstop to second base to first base (1-1 SB); McGowan out on the play

James singled to second base

Hancock singled through the right side; James advanced to third

Tanner flied out to center field

END of 7: MSU 12, LBSU 3

TOP of 8 (LBSU Batting):

Auger in to pitch for B. Smith

Schulze in to pinch hit for Long

Schulze singled to shortstop

Castillo pinch hit for Luttrell

Castillo struck out looking

Porter struck out looking

White reached on a fielder's choice; Schulze out at second, shortstop to second base

BOTTOM of 8 (MSU Batting):

Schulze to first base

Castillo to right field

Seibert to pinch hit for Hines

Ponce to p for Carabajal

Leggett grounded out to third base; Seibert advanced to second

Skinner struck out swinging

Davis to pinch hit for Cumbest

Davis lined out to right field

END of 8: MSU 12, LBSU 3

TOP of 9 (LBSU Batting):

Harrison doubled to left center, advanced to third on a fielding error by centerfielder

Lopez struck out swinging

Anderson singled, RBI; Loust scored, unearned

Rozell flied out to right field

Carlson grounded out to third base