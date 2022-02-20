These are Some of the Most Uncommon Animals to See in Colorado

Whether a tiny insect or a massive animal, many different species play important roles in helping to sustain Colorado's diverse environment. Certain animals in the Centennial State also have the further designation of being 'keystone species' due to their significant impact on the ecosystem. Keystone species can be compared to the last few turns in the game of Jenga - if you pull out one of the supporting planks, it results in the rest of the planks falling to the ground. This means that if these species were to be removed from the ecosystem, it would cause the rest of the ecosystem to collapse, or a specific habitat to drastically change.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO