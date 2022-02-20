Himba Raya: A small step to bring back peat-swamp forest
“Restoration of peatlands is a low-hanging fruit and among the most cost-effective options for mitigating climate change.”. –IUCN UK Commission of Inquiry on Peatlands Full Report, IUCN UK Peatland Programme. Peat swamp forests. Tropical peat swamp forest is a unique ecosystem that is under enormous threat from human activities...
It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot.
Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one.
A history of bad times
I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad.
But they have not been worse years...
Mountains may look ancient — but some are mere toddlers, while others are great-grandaddies, geologically speaking. So, what is the oldest mountain range? And what about the youngest?. In general, tall mountain ranges, such as the Himalayas, tend to be young, whereas ranges with shorter peaks from millennia of...
Even on steep mountain slopes above 11,000 feet, hikers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are bumping into grizzly bears – sometimes intentionally. In the middle of summer some of the big bruins are scouring rocky inclines in search of a high-calorie food source, army cutworm moths. The moths hide in the cool shade of the stones in large congregations that can attract up to 50 bears feeding relatively close together. The humans are either attempting to summit a peak, often unaware of the grizzlies’ presence, or deliberately seeking the assembled bears to photograph, film and observe.
Wearing her signature pearl necklace, pink cowboy hat, and pink cowboy boots, Dr. Cindy Ayers-Elliott wants everyone to know, “I am a woman farmer. I want all women to know they can be successful farmers, too.”. After leaving the New York investment banking world after 9/11, Cindy returned to...
Forest fires can have a significant effect on the amount of water flowing in nearby rivers and streams, and the impact can continue even years after the smoke clears. Now, with the number of forest fires on the rise in the western U.S., that phenomenon is increasingly influencing the region's water supply—and has increased the risk for flooding and landslides—according to a UCLA-led study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The sow grizzly had an affinity for apples. She enjoyed traveling, too, in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, a sprawling complex spanning multiple states including northwest Montana and Idaho north to Canada. Unlike most female grizzlies that have an average home range of 70 miles, this one roamed far and wide, totaling more than 2,800 miles around major cities and interstates. Ethyl was a unique grizzly, no doubt.
Of all the parks I've visited in the United States, Yellowstone National Park has always been the one destination where I know the chance at having an interaction with wildlife is high. I speak from experience when I say witnessing charging bison is an intimidating and dangerous predicament to be in.
A fair warning for fishermen with full-time desk jobs: this next sentence might have you reconsidering your current career path. An angler in the Pacific Northwest earned $61,000 last year catching northern pikeminnow out of the Columbia and Snake Rivers and turning them into Oregon and Washington wildlife officials. The...
This 47-acre property in Big Sky’s Greathorn Ranch neighborhood offers open mountain views, proximity to Yellowstone National Park and 800 feet of frontage on a tributary of the Gallatin River, which is known for its great fly fishing. “Having that much river frontage allows them to have what we...
In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
A 2.5-kilometer-wide asteroid blasted into the supercontinent of Pangaea on the eastern border of present-day Wyoming some 280 million years ago, before the birth of the Rocky Mountains-or even the dinosaurs. The impact's heat and shock wave would have killed anything within 400 kilometers, making it one of North America's...
Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
Click here to read the full article. Fashion for Good has launched the Untapped Agricultural Waste Project to scale technologies that transform agricultural waste into fibers.
The drought that has enveloped southwestern North America for the past 22 years is the region’s driest “megadrought” — defined as a drought lasting two decades or longer — since at least the year 800, according to a new UCLA-led study in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Sharing a meal with a greedy tablemate makes for fraught relations, especially when there are claws and fangs involved. For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results. When a bear steals a meal from a wolf pack, the wolves kill less often.
A young cougar is hardwired to leave mom and venture out to establish a new territory. But cougars born on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula have limited options. Interstate 5 runs the length of the state, creating a barrier to the east; Columbia River isolates them from the south; and the ocean hems them in everywhere else.
China's Yutu-2 mission has made another fascinating discovery on the far side of the Moon. Glistening amid the dry, gray dust, the rover's panoramic camera picked out two small intact spheres of translucent glass. Such spherules can record information about the Moon's history, including the composition of its mantle and...
