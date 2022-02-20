ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Himba Raya: A small step to bring back peat-swamp forest

By Eka Cahyaningrum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Restoration of peatlands is a low-hanging fruit and among the most cost-effective options for mitigating climate change.”. –IUCN UK Commission of Inquiry on Peatlands Full Report, IUCN UK Peatland Programme. Peat swamp forests. Tropical peat swamp forest is a unique ecosystem that is under enormous threat from human activities...

TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
Independent Record

Forest studies human pressure on grizzly bear high elevation feeding sites where moths congregate

Even on steep mountain slopes above 11,000 feet, hikers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are bumping into grizzly bears – sometimes intentionally. In the middle of summer some of the big bruins are scouring rocky inclines in search of a high-calorie food source, army cutworm moths. The moths hide in the cool shade of the stones in large congregations that can attract up to 50 bears feeding relatively close together. The humans are either attempting to summit a peak, often unaware of the grizzlies’ presence, or deliberately seeking the assembled bears to photograph, film and observe.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Forest fires increasingly affecting rivers and streams, for better and worse

Forest fires can have a significant effect on the amount of water flowing in nearby rivers and streams, and the impact can continue even years after the smoke clears. Now, with the number of forest fires on the rise in the western U.S., that phenomenon is increasingly influencing the region's water supply—and has increased the risk for flooding and landslides—according to a UCLA-led study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Travels 2,800 Miles for Food and Shelter, Puzzling Wildlife Biologists

The sow grizzly had an affinity for apples. She enjoyed traveling, too, in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, a sprawling complex spanning multiple states including northwest Montana and Idaho north to Canada. Unlike most female grizzlies that have an average home range of 70 miles, this one roamed far and wide, totaling more than 2,800 miles around major cities and interstates. Ethyl was a unique grizzly, no doubt.
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
Outdoor Life

After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hypebae

Doctors in Canada Can Now Prescribe Patients With Year-Long Passes to National Parks

Healthcare practitioners based in four provinces in Canada are now allowed to prescribe year-long passes to national parks as a way to improve physical and mental health. Back in November 2020, Parks Canada and Park Prescriptions joined forces to launch a program called Park Prescriptions (PaRx) in British Columbia. Most recently, the initiative rolled out to Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Dr. Melissa Lem, the director of Park Prescriptions, expanded on the program’s potential benefits: “There’s a strong body of evidence on the health benefits of nature time, from better immune function and life expectancy to reduced risk of heart disease, depression and anxiety.” She continued: “I’m excited to see those benefits increase through this new collaboration.”
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

C&A, Recover and Fashion for Good Advance Sustainable Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Fashion for Good has launched the Untapped Agricultural Waste Project to scale technologies that transform agricultural waste into fibers. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSustainable Cotton Fiber: ZXY's Global Sourcing SolutionFashion for Good Pilot Turns Waste Materials into Black PigmentsCandice Swanepoel Poses in DL1961's First Jeans Made with RecoverBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT

