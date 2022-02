Kentucky guards TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler have both missed time this season due to injury, and the Wildcats' point guard tandem sat out Saturday's 90-81 win over Alabama. With a big home game against LSU looming Wednesday, coach John Calipari said on his radio show Monday night that he does not yet know whether Washington or Wheeler will be available to face the Tigers. Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz picked up the slack against Alabama, playing 39 and 38 minutes, respectively.

