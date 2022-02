Americans flocked to states with low or no income taxes during the pandemic, according to a new report, reaping savings from their work-from-home flexibility. “People move to states with low-income tax for a multitude of reasons, sometimes it's the most direct and obvious reason that it reduces their own tax liability,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation. “Especially now that people have more capacity to move where they want, that will be a higher priority for some.”

