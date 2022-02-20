ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds basketball leaves game after allegations of racial slurs

By Christopher Keizur
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AS1eh_0eKB0MMh00 Raiders girls said Sandy student in stands shouted slurs during Thursday, Feb. 17, game.

A Mt. Hood Conference girls basketball game unexpectedly ended last week after the visiting team alleged racial slurs were being shouted from the stands.

The Reynolds High School girls basketball team left the court in a game against Sandy High Thursday, Feb. 17, after claims a group of fans were yelling racial slurs at the players. The Oregon Trail School District released a statement acknowledging the alleged incident at the game.

"Allegations were made that a student spectator was using racially charged language. While we thoroughly investigated the incident and were unable to corroborate the accusation, we acknowledge that it is our responsibility to ensure every athlete and spectator feels welcomed and we uphold the integrity of high school athletics," the school district wrote.

The district added, "We were unable to do that last night. We have no tolerance for discrimination."

The Reynolds School District also said it is looking into the situation.

According to KOIN 6 News, a Pamplin Media Group news partner, some Raiders parents attending the game attempted to have a Sandy administrator remove the spectators allegedly using the racially charged language, but that did not happen. After a period of stoppage, which took place in the first quarter, the Reynolds team left the gym.

