Zipline in Kenya: Expanding Medical Drone Delivery Across Africa

By Miriam McNabb
DRONELIFE
 2 days ago

Yesterday, instant logistics leader Zipline formed an agreement with Kisumu County, a member of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), that will see Zipline make use of its warehousing facility and autonomous aircraft technology for the storage and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, blood products and other medical supplies to health facilities...

dronelife.com

