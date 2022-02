Lighten up your space and face with the Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel for streaming. Designed for everything from streaming to videoconferencing and gaming to YouTubing, it delivers up to 800 lumens. In fact, it boasts 2,900 to 7,000 K with a bright yet completely dimmable light. You can even adjust the color anywhere from sunset amber to arctic blue. With a compact design, it has a rechargeable battery that provides up to 4 hours of light when used at 50% brightness. Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, PCs, Macs, iPhones, and Android smartphones, it works it just about everything. Moreover, this compact LED panel has both onboard controls and a connected app for easy control.

