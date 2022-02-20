ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive rats that can tread water for three days are sneaking into your home through the TOILET

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
MASSIVE rats that can tread water for three days have been swimming up into homes through toilets.

Pest control expert Ian Helands warned that rodents "the size of cats" appear to be "taking over".

He added that there is a huge increase in the rat population and people are right to be concerned.

He told the Daily Star: “I have had more callouts than ever from homeowners who have heard a noise, looked down into their toilet only to find a giant rat.

“No one is safe. Rats are excellent swimmers with bendy bones and can squeeze into the smallest of spaces.

“They can hold their breath for three minutes and tread water for three days, and they are coming up waste pipes.

“They’re cunning and getting bolder and bolder. Basically, if they want to get into your home, they will.”

Ian, of firm Pests Be Gone, added that there is a 25 per cent increase in the rats' population since the pandemic.

He continued: “People are scared and they should be. There are more rats than ever and they are taking over. I have seen some the size of cats.”

He said the rise in people working from home meant rats have not enough food in city centres so they try homes.

Luckily there are ways of pest-proofing your home against even swimming rats.

Ian said: “You can get rat gates for water pipes – these used to be used in very rural areas, such as near canals, but now we are recommending them even in built-up housing areas."

Earlier this month, a woman was left too scared to go outside after she was bitten by a rat in her back garden.

Michelle Dudley, 41, said she had to get a tetanus jab after being gnawed on the finger at the council bungalow in Tipton, Birmingham.

