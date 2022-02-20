NATO chief: ‘Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine’
Stoltenberg’s comments come after President Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” that Putin has “made the decision” to invade Ukraine.
Stoltenberg’s comments come after President Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” that Putin has “made the decision” to invade Ukraine.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0