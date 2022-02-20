ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves beat Leicester 2-1 in push for Euro qualification

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Daniel Podence helped Wolverhampton’s push for European qualification by clinching a 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Podence received the ball 20 yards out and, as Leicester’s defense backed off, he struck into the bottom corner in the 66th minute.

It was Leicester’s failure to clear a cross from Podence that led to the opener in the ninth minute with Raul Jimenez laying the ball back to Ruben Neves who shot through the hands of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Podence’s winner, after Ademola Lookman poked in the equalizer in the 41st, ensured Wolves remained six points behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand.

It’s two years since Wolves reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League in its first European campaign in almost four decades.

With six wins from eight games, Wolves is now a contender to qualify for the Champions League in a thrilling tussle for the top four alongside United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Leicester was in that race in the last two seasons but has struggled this year. After going a fifth league game without a win, Leicester is 11th in the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

