Polygon has built a Layer 2 network built on top of it's platform, SX Network. SX Network is built specifically to scale betting, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible token (NFT) applications. The network is being built with the help of Polygon and it's being developed in collaboration with the Polygon team. The SX Network has a working product known as SportX, a decentralized prediction market platform that has processed over $40 Million in volume across over 500,000 bets.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO