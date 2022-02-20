Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2 confirmed to still be in development for Nintendo Switch

Yet another collection born from the highly creative LEGO Ideas community, the Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is a 1,125-piece set inspired by SEGA’s hit videogame (which also translated to the silver screen). Owing to Sonic’s flat, cartoonish, ‘sidescrolling endless runner’ game design, the LEGO set translates wonderfully into real life, with the overall diorama looking incredibly similar to the actual game! Named after the Green Hill Zone, the first and most iconic level in the Sonic The Hedgehog videogame, the LEGO kit comes completely detailed with a stretch of track that’s dotted with palm trees, coins, lever-activated spring jumps, and even a loop! There are even obstacles to jump over/through, including 7 rings, and 5 TVs with interchangeable sticker-based screens! Characters in the set include Crabmeat, Motobug, Dr. Eggman (with his spaceship), and obviously, our favorite sapphire-tinted speedster, Sonic!
Comments / 0