Video Games

Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2 confirmed to still be in development for Nintendo Switch

 2 days ago

Pokemon developer Creatures Inc. updated its job recruitment website with some news that will excite Nintendo Switch fans – Detective Pikachu 2 is still in active development and hasn't been canceled. Remember when Detective Pikachu 2 was first announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2019? Three whole...

GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Forget Switch Sports, I'm still playing my Nintendo Wii

Nintendo on Wednesday announced Switch Sports, a direct sequel to the legendary Wii Sports, a pack-in game for one of Nintendo's most successful consoles, the Nintendo Wii. That's great news for most people, but I barely noticed. Because despite the fact we're very clearly living in the year 2022, I'm...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Nintendo Switch Sports Release Date

Get active with a handful of sports when Nintendo Switch Sports goes live on April 29, 2022. A spiritual successor to the widely beloved Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports will have five sports on release, with some that would be familiar to Wii Sports players, like Tennis and Golf, and some newly introduced sports, like Soccer. Nintendo Switch Sports was announced in a Nintendo Direct stream, and you can check out the clip here:
TENNIS
The Game Haus

Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch Tips

Hello, gamers. Despite controversies on the series dropping on the cloud, the staff at the Game Haus knows that, inevitably, people are still gonna opt to stream them. Kingdom Hearts is an amazing JRPG series. However, it is important to know that a lot of complexities hide beneath its seemingly simple gameplay. Obviously, this is switch players’ introduction to the series. This Kingdom Hearts Pro Tips guide will give players valuable information to begin their first playthroughs on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
makeuseof.com

The Best Nintendo Switch Emulators for Windows

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular consoles available today. In fact, many users are choosing this portable device over Xbox and Playstation. If you own a Windows computer, you can download a Nintendo Switch emulator, so you can play any Switch gaming title you like. Here are the most popular emulators you can download and install on your PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Crunchyroll Just Launched on the Nintendo Switch

Crunchyroll is one of the world's go-to places to watch anime, and it just got even easier to tune in. For years, Nintendo fans have asked the service to bring its app to their latest console, and those wishes have been granted. The Crunchyroll app is now available on the Nintendo Switch, and all is right with the world.
COMICS
Creative Bloq

These Presidents' Day Nintendo Switch deals are still running

Presidents' is coming to a close in parts of the US but there's still time to grab a handle of Nintendo Switch deals, both on the console itself and on games. Nintendo Switch deals have been lacking in the US due to the general low availability on all models of the console, and often just finding the Switch in stock somewhere is welcome, but this Presidents' Day sees Woot is offering a $20 saving on the Nintendo Switch console for Amazon Prime members – you simply have to log in with your Amazon account at checkout.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

When Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Going to Release Its DVD?

My Hero Academia fans have their eyes on season six later this year. The manga will have some of its most epic arcs adapted when the anime returns, but there is something fans stateside need to binge before the show comes back. There are still tons of netizens who haven't seen My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, and its recent release in Japan has fans wondering when the movie is going to hit home video.
COMICS
International Business Times

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' Season 3 Release Window, Arc, Other Details Confirmed By Ufotable

Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind the hit anime series "Demon Slayer," has confirmed that Tanjiro and friends will return on screen for the series' third season along with the release of the first key visual to celebrate the announcement. Unfortunately, the team has not revealed the release window of...
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gets a Surprise New Event

Pokemon Sword and Shield is hosting a new event for players in celebration of Pokemon Day. From now until February 27th, players will have the opportunity to battle and capture Gigantamax versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise in the Wild Area of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This marks a rare opportunity for Pokemon Sword and Shield players to obtain Gigantamax versions of Blastoise and Venusaur without purchasing the DLC content added in 2020. Typically, players can obtain one of the two Pokemon during the course of the Isle of Armor DLC storyline, while the other Pokemon can be obtained either through Raid Battles or by feeding a Venusaur or Blastoise a Max Soup.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Reasons Why I Now Consider The First Sonic The Hedgehog Movie The Best Video Game Movie Ever After A Re-Watch

I’m going to be frank. Most video game movies are flat out awful. Now, that’s not to say that I don’t enjoy them. In fact, I’ve seen every video game movie ever released in the United States. And of those films, I’ve already ranked the 10 best video game movies. But, here’s the thing. I wrote that list before I saw Sonic The Hedgehog. And, like the Sonic The Hedgehog review from our very own Mike Reyes, I really liked the movie upon my first viewing. But, after watching it again a few more times since then, I think I now consider it the greatest video game movie of all time, supplanting even Pokemon Detective Pikachu.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Refined Combat Mechanics and New Easter Egg Modes

Warner Bros. Games has released a behind-the-scenes look at their highly anticipated upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The sneak peek video shows interview clips with the team behind the magic of the game and details how they plan to make this LEGO Star Wars edition the best one yet. The game is due for release on April 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
GreenwichTime

Godzilla, Ultraman and Kamen Rider Join Forces in Shin Japan Heroes Universe From Rival Studios and Anno Hideaki

Leading Japanese entertainment firms Toho, Toei, Studio Khara and Tsuburaya Productions are joining forces to launch the Shin Japan Heroes Universe, a project modeled on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shin Japan Heroes brings together such iconic characters as Godzilla, Ultraman and Kamen Rider, as well as the world of anime maestro Anno Hideaki’s Evangelion sci-fi franchise.
COMICS
yankodesign.com

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog set comes with a highly detailed track and even the evil Dr. Eggman

Yet another collection born from the highly creative LEGO Ideas community, the Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is a 1,125-piece set inspired by SEGA’s hit videogame (which also translated to the silver screen). Owing to Sonic’s flat, cartoonish, ‘sidescrolling endless runner’ game design, the LEGO set translates wonderfully into real life, with the overall diorama looking incredibly similar to the actual game! Named after the Green Hill Zone, the first and most iconic level in the Sonic The Hedgehog videogame, the LEGO kit comes completely detailed with a stretch of track that’s dotted with palm trees, coins, lever-activated spring jumps, and even a loop! There are even obstacles to jump over/through, including 7 rings, and 5 TVs with interchangeable sticker-based screens! Characters in the set include Crabmeat, Motobug, Dr. Eggman (with his spaceship), and obviously, our favorite sapphire-tinted speedster, Sonic!
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Nier: Automata Anime Series Officially Announced, Release Date

Nier: Automata has been one of the most acclaimed and successful sci-fi video games in recent years. Nominated for a wide range of industry awards in 2017 and 2018, the franchise even won lots of fans beyond the realm of videogames for its incredible aesthetic and experimental storytelling. After its...
COMICS
Distractify

The New 'Tokyo Mew Mew' Anime Finally Has a Release Date

The new Tokyo Mew Mew reboot finally has a release date. The series was initially announced back in April 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original manga, which was first released in 2000. The announcement came as part of a resurgence of Tokyo Mew Mew stories that were released between 2019 and 2020. After a lengthy production cycle, the wait is nearly over. When is the release date for the new anime?
COMICS
GAMINGbible

This Sonic The Hedgehog LEGO Set Is A Love Letter To The SEGA Mascot

When we first saw the fan-created prototype for a new LEGO Ideas set based on SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog, we gasped at its glory. That gigantic Robotnik mech straight out of Sonic 2, the Sonic Mania-inspired Heavy Magician, the cute-as-a-button Moto Bug and the unmistakable Green Hill Zone-themed background looking as fresh as it did in 1991’s original game. Even as a fan-made set, by one Viv Grannell, it looked amazing. But somehow, the official LEGO release that’s come out, based on Grannell’s original design, feels like a slight letdown, at least on a practical level.
VIDEO GAMES

