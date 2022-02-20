ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nippon Ichi Software launched a new pixel art game teaser site

nichegamer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNippon Ichi Software launched a new pixel art game teaser site, teasing some kind of pixel art game they have in...

SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New My Hero Academia Video Game Launches

A new My Hero Academia game is now out and available with the release of My Hero Ultra Impact this week. The game featuring everyone's favorites from Izuku Midoriya to All Might and more was previously only available in Japan following an announcement from October 2020 but has now been released elsewhere for mobile devices including both the Android and iOS platforms. The game's free to play, but as you might expect from any mobile game or really any free game nowadays, there are of course optional purchases to make within.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Sifu indie martial arts game launches on PC, PlayStation

Today the new martial arts Sifu launches on the PC and PlayStation platforms. Felix Garczynski from indie games developer Sloclap has taken to the official PlayStation blog to provide a few tips on how you can succeed on your path of revenge. Sloclap, the independent games that and studio responsible for creating Absolver. Has created third person action game featuring “intense hand-to-hand combat“. We take on the role of a young Kung-Fu student seeking revenge, hunting for the murderers of his family.
VIDEO GAMES
WSFA

Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business. On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music. “Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
Entrepreneur

Pixel Art Is Back, And Now You Can Be a Part Of the Revolution

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Pixel art is making a comeback, and it's not just retro gamers who are getting in on the act. In early 2022, Satoshi Runners announced a new line of pixel art products inspired by the world of Cryptopunk. Satoshi’s Cryptopunk...
VISUAL ART
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon TCG Live Beta Launches, New Details Revealed

The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live app's open beta launched today in Canada. The new upgraded version of Pokemon TCG Online provides players with a digital space to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, either on their phone or desktop. The full app will launch later this year, but the beta provides Pokemon fans a first look at the future of the digital game. ComicBook.com had the chance to take a guided tour through the beta and dig into some of its new features and gameplay options.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The New 'Tokyo Mew Mew' Anime Finally Has a Release Date

The new Tokyo Mew Mew reboot finally has a release date. The series was initially announced back in April 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original manga, which was first released in 2000. The announcement came as part of a resurgence of Tokyo Mew Mew stories that were released between 2019 and 2020. After a lengthy production cycle, the wait is nearly over. When is the release date for the new anime?
COMICS
technewstoday.com

Labyrinth Trials in Path of Exile: Detailed Walkthrough

In PoE, there are lots of maps and stages that you have to complete for the endgame. But apart from that, there are also dungeons with monsters, traps, and puzzles. These kinds of dungeons are called “Labyrinth”. But you have to unlock the Labyrinth first to play in...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Cyberpunk 2077 technical update addresses discs not working on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive and ambitious sci-fi RPG held back by a tumultuous launch and a variety of issues and bugs. With the recent 1.5 patch update, Cyberpunk 2077 is more feature-complete, polished, and stable than ever before, and includes enhancements for current-gen consoles. However, the patch also included...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Soul Hackers 2 Release Date Announced

A sequel to the 1999 Japanese Role-Playing Game Devil Summoners: Soul Hackers was recently announced. Soul Hacker 2 brings players back to Amami City, aiding outlaws and Devil Summoners in their fight against the end of the world. Soul Hackers 2 was officially announced through a trailer. Watch it here:
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Final Fantasy XIV is resuming free trials on February 22nd after a two month hiatus

Final Fantasy XIV is finally getting its free trial back on February 22nd, over two months after Square Enix stopped offering it to reduce player load after the incredibly popular Endwalker expansion. The news comes from FFXIV’s latest Letter from the Producer Livestream from director and producer Naoki Yoshida that took place over the weekend, via NME.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

When in Time Does Demon Slayer Take Place? (and Why it Matters)

The hit series is full of historical settings, but can events be traced back through Japan's past?. Fans across the world have been gripped by Demon Slayer, the hit anime based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. The anime itself has been praised for its incredible visuals, bringing the world of Demon Slayer to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elden Ring Launch Trailer Revealed

It has been a very long time coming, but Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware are finally about to let loose Elden Ring upon the world in only a few short days. The latest action game from the beloved Japanese studio was first revealed all the way back in 2019 and ended up lying dormant for a few years before re-emerging last year. Now, with the release of Elden Ring almost upon us, the game's new launch trailer has now arrived to give us one last taste of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES

