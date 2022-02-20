ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ubisoft says Skull & Bones will release within the next year

nichegamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite multiple delays and key staff leaving the project, Ubisoft says Skull & Bones will release within the next year. The news that Ubisoft says Skull & Bones will release within the next year was confirmed in their latest earnings release, where they say...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Rumors – Valhalla DLC turned into full spin-off

Assassin’s Creed rumors state that a DLC in-development has been repurposed into a stand-alone spin-off game instead. In a Bloomberg report, an unnamed source said that an upcoming Assassin’s Creed stand-alone spin-off game started its development life as a DLC expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Instead, due to a variety of factors, development pivoted to make the game its own release instead.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Until Dawn' Is Being Remade For PlayStation 5, Says Insider

Who’s ready for more potential remakes circulating around the rumour mill? I sure hope you are, because that’s what you’re getting. Apparently, we could be seeing a new, revamped version of Supermassive Games’ hit horror title, Until Dawn, soon. This news comes from prominent leaker AccNgt,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

10 games we're excited to see re-emerge in 2022, from Fable to Elder Scrolls 6

In recent years, developers and publishers have gotten a little better at announcing games earlier. The side effect is that we're often left in the dark for long stretches of time – early anticipation can easily turn into months (if not years) of speculation. From a brief teaser of Elder Scrolls 6 all the way back in 2018 to a glimpse at the new Fable adventure in the works from Playground Games, there's countless games that we can't wait to see more of.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubisoft Singapore#Frontiers#Xbox One#Video Game#Skull Bones#Ubisoft Forward
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
ComicBook

Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date Planned for 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has already been available via early access for a prolonged period of time now, but many fans have still continued to wonder about when the RPG will enter its 1.0 phase. At this point in time, developer Larian Studios hasn't said a whole lot about this launch for Baldur's Gate 3 and has instead kept its focus on slowly improving the game with new updates over time. Despite this, Larian has now provided at least an idea of when BG3 will end up exiting this early access phase.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Avatar
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Bungie wants to know if you've been cheating in Destiny 2

Bungie wants to know if you've been bad, and it's giving Destiny 2 players the chance to admit they're cheating. Just below, you can see a repost of a community survey that Bungie reportedly send round to Destiny 2 players earlier this week. In the questionnaire, Bungie asks players to respond if they've experienced cheating at any point while playing Destiny 2, including if they've actually cheated themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Set to Appear on Next-Gen Platforms, but What About the Nintendo Switch?

The end of February 2022 marks the release of one of the year's most anticipated video games. Elden Ring was previously announced in 2019 and is a collaboration between Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin. After a lengthy development cycle, the game is set to release on several previous-gen consoles as well as next-gen consoles. Among its many release platforms, will it appear on the Nintendo Switch?
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Officially Confirmed in Awesome New Key Visual

Demon Slayer Season 3 will adapt the manga's Swordsmith Village arc!. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has no plans of slowing down this year! The second season has just concluded with a truly fitting final episode and now Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially been announced along with an awesome key visual! MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
Polygon

Baldur’s Gate 3 should launch in 2023, Larian says

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available in early access for 16 months, don’t expect Larian Studios’ highly anticipated role-playing game to make a full launch in 2022. “Right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released out of Early Access in 2023,” the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Lays Into Tengen with Another Major Injury

Demon Slayer's second season began by retelling the story of the Mugen Train, which helped net the shonen series the biggest anime movie of all time but is coming to an end by wrapping the story of the Entertainment District Arc. With the latest storyline introducing the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, it appears that the strongest swordsman in the fight has received another crippling wound that asks the question if he will continue fighting demons following the end of season two.
COMICS
dbltap.com

Square Enix Considering More HD-2D Remakes of SNES Era Titles

Square Enix is considering remaking more of its SNES era games in the HD-2D style made popular by Octopath Traveler and set to be used in the upcoming Triangle Strategy. Tomoya Asano, producer on the Square Enix-published Triangle Strategy, confirmed this strategy was under consideration in a Square Enix radio show with Famitsu (H/T VGC). He said Square Enix president Yosuka Matsuda himself is pushing for the art style.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update

Xbox Game Pass has some exciting new games coming soon. Microsoft has announced some new games and perks for mid-February. Here's a mid-February update on the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Games Pass February 2022 Mid Update. 1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Now. Mass Effect Legendary Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

A NieR: Automata anime TV series is finally coming

In brief: Nier: Automata recently turned five, and developer Platinum Games held an event to celebrate the occasion where they announced two crossovers - one with Babylon's Fall and another with Nier: Reincarnation. The highlight of the event, however, was the anime announcement. The NieR game series debuted as a...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy