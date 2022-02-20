ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City | Five Things We've Learned | Special Salah | Class Difference | No Sentimentality

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

Liverpool came away as 3-1 victors in yesterday's match against Norwich City, in which was a huge day in the title race as Manchester City dropped all three points at home to Tottenham. LFCTR take a look at the five things that we learned in the Reds' crucial win.

Appreciate Greatness

Mohamed Salah continues to add to his Liverpool legacy with yet more records. Yesterday, the Egyptian King became the quickest to reach 150 goals in the famous red. Another clutch moment for the forward, increasing his tally to 17 league goals for the season.

When the Anfield faithful were crying out for a goal, it was Salah once again to step up to the plate. The goal did not only put Liverpool into the lead but was the moment the lead to the top decreased to six points. If Liverpool were to succeed this season, it will be the Mohamed Salah that will be leading us to great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgNyB_0eKAkAF700
IMAGO / Focus Images

Difference In Class

The first half for the home side was abysmal at best and the changes Jurgen Klopp made stood out negatively. The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Thiago was evident, as the lack of creativity held Liverpool back.

The moment Thiago came onto the field, the difference in class was as clear as ice. Jurgen Klopp's men were able to push forward with meaning and take advantage of the dominance they had. Although Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez didn't play poorly as such but just weren't at the level the home crowd usually see.

No Room For Sentimentality

This summer, not only do Liverpool need to freshen up the team with incomings, but they also need to be brutal with the outgoings. As much as the love we have for these players, we need to accept as fans and as a club that some of them have just had their time at Liverpool.

Players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, and even James Milner have been incredible for us and have been major parts of our success in the last few years. However, the best teams in the past continue in that vein by being brutal when it's the right time to let players go. Thanks for the memories, but the time is right to move on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5IHZ_0eKAkAF700
(sipa USA)

The addition of Luis Diaz has created not only more competition for the forward line but also another player that can add goals and assists for the team. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been heavily relied upon in terms of output contribution before the signing of Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese forward has put up outstanding numbers since joining the Reds. If Liverpool are win as many trophies as possible this season, the importance of having so many players that can contribute will be the key factor.

Turn Up The Pressure

Yesterday provided the biggest moment in the title race so far. A win for Liverpool was followed by a Manchester City loss thanks to a Harry Kane winner in the dying moments. Both results led to the nine point gap between the two to decrease to six points.

Jurgen Klopp's men still have a game in hand and will play the league leaders in April, in what could be one of the biggest matches in recent Premier League history. If Liverpool beat Leeds on Wednesday night, then the lead will be reduced to only three points. The pressure will then surely been up to the max for Manchester City.

