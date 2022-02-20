Apple reportedly offered Kanye West $100m for ‘Donda 2’ Apple Music exclusivity

Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Kid Cudi have publically fallen out in an online altercation spurred by a post to Ye’s Instagram. Ye—apparently upset over Kid Cudi’s friendship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson (who is currently dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian)—posted to Instagram (since deleted) that Cudi “will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who,” adding “we all speak in Billie language now.” Cudi responded to the post in the comments, saying “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣.” He also responded separately on Twitter, writing: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” Ye has since expressed feelings of betrayal, writing “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER” on an Instagram post that featured a group photo with Davidson’s face X’d out.

