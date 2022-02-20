ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple reportedly offered Kanye West $100m for ‘Donda 2’ Apple Music exclusivity

By Tom Sykes
 2 days ago

Kanye West reportedly turned down a sponsorship deal with Apple worth $100m for the exclusive streaming rights to his forthcoming album, “Donda 2,” which now won’t be available on any music streaming service, coming only to his physical branded Stem Player, priced at $200. In an...

hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Accused of Kim of Kidnapping Their Kids After She Slammed Him For Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Her

West vs. Kardashian. Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago amid their divorce. Kanye and Kim’s most recent feud started on February 4, 2022, when the Yeezy founder took to his Instagram to slam Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse...
TMZ.com

Kanye West Scrubs Posts & Hangs with Kids After 'Hit' Claim About Kim

3:37 PM PT -- TMZ has confirmed ... Kanye did, indeed, get to have the kids to himself today, which seems to have triggered his mass deletion of the disparaging posts. Video is circulating online that appears to show all 4 of his children hanging out with him at some sort of church service he was at in L.A. ... sans Kim or any sort of chaperone around, it seems.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Fires Back at Kim Kardashian, Claims Kim Kidnapped Their Daughter

UPDATE (Feb. 4):. Kanye West has doubled-down on his stance against his and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, 9, being active on TikTok. On Friday (Jan. 4), the rapper shared a "Downloading TikTok" disclosure statement on his Instagram page this afternoon, which indicates that users under 13 years old will be placed into a portion of the video-sharing platform designated for "Younger Users experience which has additional privacy and safety protections designed specifically for this audience. If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, they will be removed."
DesignerzCentral

Kanye West hints that Kim Kardashian’s family ‘used’ him

Kanye West subtly mentioned how Kim Kardashian’s famous family played a role in their impending divorce. On Tuesday, West spoke to Hollywood Unlocked about his life post-breakup. During their discussion, the “Gold Digger” artist said his and Kardashian’s marriage crumbled when she realized he wouldn’t adjust to Hollywood’s standards. Ye also stated that, besides being her husband, the KKW Beauty founder also expected him to “play the role” in the industry.
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
Pitchfork

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Have Public Falling Out

Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Kid Cudi have publically fallen out in an online altercation spurred by a post to Ye’s Instagram. Ye—apparently upset over Kid Cudi’s friendship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson (who is currently dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian)—posted to Instagram (since deleted) that Cudi “will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who,” adding “we all speak in Billie language now.” Cudi responded to the post in the comments, saying “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣.” He also responded separately on Twitter, writing: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” Ye has since expressed feelings of betrayal, writing “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER” on an Instagram post that featured a group photo with Davidson’s face X’d out.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Next Steps After Clapping Back At Kanye On Instagram: ‘He Left Her No Choice’

The makeup mogul is ‘done with Kanye’s antics’ and is ready to ‘defend herself and her kids’ whatever way possible during their bitter divorce. Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. After the makeup mogul, 41, clapped back in an epic way against the rapper’s public attacks against her, saying he is “causing pain” for their entire family, questions remained on what pushed Kim to get to that point. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother of four has simply had enough of Kanye’s dramatic “stunts.”
