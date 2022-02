The problem of frequent NFT theft is just as ubiquitous in the overall NFT discussion as debates over what non-fungible tokens actually are. Recently, participants in Web3 were shocked to discover that their crypto wallets had been compromised and that valuable NFTs such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club items had been stolen from their accounts. Very quickly, the victims started to develop theories: speculation had it that a new NFT marketplace called X2Y2 or else a new contract implemented by OpenSea was to blame. Later, addressing the incident, OpenSea said that it was a targeted phishing attack and not the new contract that was to blame for the thefts.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO