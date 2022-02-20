Key spot in men’s Elimination Chamber match reportedly not scripted

Bianca Belair was victorious in the 2022 women’s WWE Elimination Chamber match and spoke with SI.com about the experience:. “We all came out better in the end than we started at the beginning. I came out [of my Elimination Chamber pod] last, so it was great to watch that group of women go to work. Liv surprises me every time she enters the ring. She’s tenacious and always adding something new. Watching Nikki climb up the chamber was amazing, and I love watching Rhea wrestle. She’s just so dominating. Doudrop is someone else who is incredibly strong, so to share the ring and mix it up with all of them was amazing. I was so grateful to end the match with Alexa, who has been away but you know she’s always bringing it when she’s in the ring.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO