Key spot in men’s Elimination Chamber match reportedly not scripted

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... When Brock Lesnar kicked down the glass door of his Elimination Chamber pod, he did so on his own accord. PWInsider reported that Lesnar kicking...

www.pwtorch.com

ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
The US Sun

Who is UFC star Jon Jones’ ex Jessie Moses?

UFC FIGHTER Jon Jones began dating his ex, Jessie Moses, in 2005. In February of 2022, Jones revealed his longtime fiancée left him following his Las Vegas arrest. Reportedly high school sweethearts, Jessie Moses and Jon Jones share three children together: Leah, Carmen, and Olivia. The two began dating...
The US Sun

Who is UFC fighter Jon Jones?

UFC Hall of Famer Jon Jones was arrested in September 2021, for headbutting a vehicle. Jones had been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Las Vegas earlier that night. Jon Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on September 24, 2022, for his success and commitment to the sport.
Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar
A.j. Styles
Seth Rollins
Austin Theory
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
bjpenndotcom

Johnny Walker’s fiancé condemns online trolls for creating memes about her partner following his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill met at UFC Vegas 48 this past weekend, Saturday February 19th . It was to be a devastating knockout loss for Walker in the very first round. Walker (18-7 MMA), came into the fight having lost three of his last four fights in the light heavyweight division. Hill (10-1 MMA) was coming off a knockout win back in December of 2021 against Jimmy Crute (12-3 MMA).
ComicBook

Dolph Ziggler Defeats Tommaso Ciampa on NXT With Help of Surprise WWE Raw Superstar

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT was building all night towards the anticipated main event between Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler, which Ziggler stacked in his favor by banning Bron Breakker from coming to the ring to interrupt his match. After the introductions were made, they locked up immediately, with Ciampa taking control of Ziggler's arm and wrist and punching him on the back of the head. They went to lock up again and Ziggler got the best of this one with a pin attempt but Ciampa kicked out.
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Planning A Big Move On Christmas Day

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, the NFL has shifted its focus to next season’s schedule. Why? The NFL has an important decision to make regarding Christmas Day. Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. The NFL, as a result, will reportedly shift all but one...
PWMania

Bianca Belair Talks About Being Part of The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair was victorious in the 2022 women’s WWE Elimination Chamber match and spoke with SI.com about the experience:. “We all came out better in the end than we started at the beginning. I came out [of my Elimination Chamber pod] last, so it was great to watch that group of women go to work. Liv surprises me every time she enters the ring. She’s tenacious and always adding something new. Watching Nikki climb up the chamber was amazing, and I love watching Rhea wrestle. She’s just so dominating. Doudrop is someone else who is incredibly strong, so to share the ring and mix it up with all of them was amazing. I was so grateful to end the match with Alexa, who has been away but you know she’s always bringing it when she’s in the ring.”
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reportedly Returns To The Company

The WWE releases have been a very hot topic in the wrestling world over the last few years as the company has released a number of Superstars. You never know when a familiar face could return to the company, and PWInsider is reporting that Drake Maverick is once again working with WWE.
ClutchPoints

CM Punk’s net worth in 2022

Philip Jack Brooks is a man of many talents, primarily finding success in his years with WWE under the ring name CM Punk. To the delight of many fans, the 43-year-old wrestling star has now come out of retirement, and can again be seen competing in the AEW. Let’s dig into CM Punk’s net worth in 2022.
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
