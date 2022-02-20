Patriots win play-in game, Sycamore's season comes to an end

9-Sto-Rox (11-7) at 8-Springdale (11-11) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0)/16-Chartiers-Houston (9-13) on Friday in quarterfinals (site, time TBD) Layup lines: Sto-Rox finished in third place in Section 2 behind co-champions Fort Cherry and Carlynton. The Vikings were one of seven teams in Class 2A to average 60-plus points a game this season. They averaged 61.4 and gave up 53.5. Sto-Rox’s four section losses — two to Fort Cherry and two to Carlynton — came by a combined 18 points. It upended Class 5A No. 5 Highlands on Dec. 29 at the Montour tournament. Senior 6-foot-1 guard Corey Simmons averages 19.3 points per game. … The Dynamos hope to make a run in the postseason in Kobi Phillippi’s first year as coach. Springdale and Shenango, both at 6-4, tied for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated OLSH. The Dynamos are in the playoffs for the 37th year in a row, a record for boys teams in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Last year, Springdale, as the No. 4 seed, was forced to forfeit its Class 2A first-round playoff game with Winchester Thurston because of covid protocols. Seniors Logan Dexter and Ryan Reinsfelder are scoring threats for the the Dynamos.

