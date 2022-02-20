ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots win play-in game, Sycamore's season comes to an end

By CASEY PATRICK cpatrick@mainstreetmediatn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSycamore played White House-Heritage last week for the District-9AA play-in game. The Patriots were able to hold off Sycamore late for the 47-44 win. With the win, Heritage went on to play Fairview in the district semifinals and ultimately lost. With the loss, Sycamore’s boys basketball season is...

