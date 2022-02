With Major League Baseball currently dealing with a lockout amid labor negotiations when spring training would usually be taking place, one can’t blame fans for being, well, a little impatient. However, crew members at Petco Park – home of the San Diego Padres – enjoyed a little action on the field this week as the driver of a new Ford Bronco decided to enter the facility via an open tunnel near left field and proceeded to rip off some doughnuts as the dirt surface was being prepared for fresh grass, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO