Social media is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family and has become an increasingly popular method for marketing a business’s services or products to potential buyers. However, reports to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) show that social media is also becoming a prime destination for scammers seeking to con people out of their money. The FTC states that more than 1 in 4 people who reported losing money to fraud in 2021 said it started on social media, and the platforms are more profitable for scammers than any other method of contacting people.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO