Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Trade to Cardinals Demanded by QB Kyler Murray? Anatomy of a Rumor

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

STEP 1: The Cardinals flop. Arizona started the season 7-0, with Murray an MVP candidate. The Cardinals stumbled from there, and lost in the first round of the playoffs. A great deal of the criticism was directed at Murray, the No. 1 player taken in his NFL Draft, who did not...

Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
ESPN

Quarterbacks in NFL free agency: Could Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota be legit starting QB options in 2022?

Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL.com Thinks Arizona Cardinals Should Trade QB Kyler Murray

There has been a ton of speculation already when it comes to quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL offseason and there will be plenty more in the coming weeks and months. We saw several players at the position be on the move last offseason and we could see a decent amount of movement this year as well. One new player added to that speculation is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson Trade

Colin Cowherd thinks one of the NFC East teams should aggressively go after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Cowherd spoke on The Herd on Tuesday afternoon and thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles should make a big push for him. “If I ran the Eagles, I would give Seattle all my...
NFL

