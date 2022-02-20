Watch Now: How to stick to new habits, and more videos to improve your life

Instacart’s rules are clear: Drivers are not to enter customers’ homes while delivering their food. Jessica Higgs usually follows these rules to a T, but on a recent delivery, she had a nagging feeling that something just wasn’t right. She was bringing groceries to an older man, which had been purchased by his daughter. Normally, Jessica would simply place the bags on the porch, ring the doorbell, and drive away. That day, she just couldn’t do it.

