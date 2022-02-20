Watch Now: How to stick to new habits, and more videos to improve your life

Opting for legumes and vegetables instead of red meat and processed foods can add years to your life span, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine. A woman in her 60s who focuses on a healthier diet can increase her lifespan by eight years while a...
As everything in life has become more convenient, more virtual and less dependent on place, a permanent change to working from home was bound to happen. But no one thought it’d happen this quickly. For many, the sheer speed with which we’ve made this shift to WFH has outpaced the development of good work habits or even basic supplies like a good desk chair.
Many of us will be familiar with the feeling of becoming off-balance during a jog or toppling to one side during a yoga class. But no matter your age or level of fitness, it is possible to achieve better balance through exercise.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone is looking for the fountain of youth, right? What if it could be found in what we eat?. A new study shows we can add 10 more years to life if we eat more legumes, whole grains, nuts and less red and processed meats.
Whether it was from a blog post or the instruction manual of your new wearable health device, you've probably heard along the way that taking 10,000 steps a day is good for you. If you're an entrepreneur keen to maximize your health, energy, and productivity, you probably took that advice.
Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
Instacart’s rules are clear: Drivers are not to enter customers’ homes while delivering their food. Jessica Higgs usually follows these rules to a T, but on a recent delivery, she had a nagging feeling that something just wasn’t right. She was bringing groceries to an older man, which had been purchased by his daughter. Normally, Jessica would simply place the bags on the porch, ring the doorbell, and drive away. That day, she just couldn’t do it.
The patients featured on My 600-Lb Life are very candid about their extreme weight loss journeys, from allowing cameras to document their embarrassing bathroom routines to the difficulties of staying on a strict diet. However, there are many parts of the show that fans don’t know. These behind-the-scenes secrets that remain off-screen reveal that although the series is factual in what they show, there’s always more to the story.
Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
Women who regularly wash dishes, clean the house and cook meals have healthier hearts than those who sit back and take it easy, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of California followed 5,500 women who were asked to wear movement-tracking gadgets for a week. Results showed women who did...
Tips to get viral tweet level good at Wordle. There are thousands of five-letter words in the English dictionary, but it only takes one to win Wordle. Whether it’s your first time playing, or you’re a seasoned Wordler who plays at midnight when a new word drops, these tips will help you build a strategy or improve upon one you’ve already created. Let’s get started.
Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
Participating in high levels of physical activities, such as swimming or a game of tennis, once a week helps stave off chronic musculoskeletal pain, a new study finds. Researchers found persistent pain was more common in women, possibly because of hormonal differences, and in those who were obese or overweight.
No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
Dreams can be rich, emotional, and empowering. Memories of dreams can increase with helpful tips. The American Psychological Association defines dream as “a physiologically and psychologically conscious state that occurs during sleep and is often characterized by a rich array of endogenous sensory, motor, emotional, and other experiences.”. Dreams...
This column has always centered on the outdoors, but as some of you may know, a recent life change has kept me holed up in my house these last few weeks. The event in question was the birth of my son back in December. We went from planning our next...
Comments / 0