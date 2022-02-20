Trying to make sense of Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence release chatter

It’s been a frustrating 2022 for fans of the Dallas Cowboys. After a second-half slide, the 2021 season ended with the thud of being the only home team to lose on wild-card weekend. Since, the team has decided to run it back with their coaching staff, as Mike McCarthy and his top three assistants (OC Kellen Moore, DC Dan Quinn, STC John Fassel) will all return for another season. There are, however, talks that the roster could see some major shakeups and that comes with a bunch of frustration from large numbers of the fan base.

Rumor has it that the club is highly considering, leaning even, to releasing WR Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Two of the club’s highest paid players at two of the five key positions (the others being quarterback, cornerback and left tackle – labeled the Money 5 in these parts) on the chopping block? The conventional wisdom is how in the world could the club consider making these moves and still say with a straight face they are looking to compete in 2022?

Are they really trying to compete in 2022?

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There’s a school of thought that the Dallas Cowboys aren’t really running it back, but more so treading water until 2023. The idea is that they are giving Mike McCarthy’s staff the Jason Garrett, circa 2019 treatment. Yeah, you’re back, but we’re not really going to try to win this year. Instead, we’re going to focus on what this team will look like in 2023, with a new coach and a financial ledger that is getting a refresh.

Sure, it will be great if you can be competitive and make the playoffs in what will likely be another year of dominating NFC East opponents, but no real measures will be made to fortify strengths.

In that mindset, getting ahead of moving on from Cooper and Lawrence makes a ton of sense. If the team is greasing the track for a smooth Sean Payton landing, getting rid of high salaries in 2022 to create ridiculous 2023 cap space seems like the long-term move. This only works if neither player are in the club’s long term plans and it’s easier to see that as the explanation than anything else.

Fans don’t want to hear anything about a team not trying to win every single year. The thought process runs counter to the idea that Jerry Jones’ ticking clock would mean that every year is approached as Dallas’ last dance, but that doesn’t have to be the case. If one looks at the tea leaves of how much control over the organization Stephen Jones has, all of the moves start to make sense.

The younger Jones has already let it be known he’s on the cheap side and there’s really no reason to assume he’s in any rush to win in the immediate as opposed to taking a longer look at the situation.

Lip service to a commitment to the current path, winning with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the current coaching staff does not have to mean that’s what is happening behind closed doors. Fans feel they deserve straight answers and clear intentions from a multi-billion dollar corporation instead of being told what’s necessary to get them to keep shoveling their dollars into the trough is an interesting dystopia.

Make no mistake, the Cowboys front office wants to win a sixth Lombardi. The path they believe gets them there does not have to jibe with the fan’s.

What does the future look like?

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Whether or not the above possibility is what is actually happening is sort of a moot point. Regardless of trying to win in 2022 or pave the way for a new regime in 2023, financial decisions have to be made. Yes, the salary cap is easily able to be manipulated, but it is also true that having more space allows a team to do more things. Both are true.

The team certainly hit a home run with Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft. They have four more seasons of control with his first-round rookie contract (four years plus a fifth-year team option) but he is eligible for a new deal entering 2024. He will likely be the NFL’s highest-paid non QB based on his rookie season.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is entering his third season of four years of control in 2022, meaning that he’s eligible for an extension following this season.

While these may not seem like immediate needs, and with the salary cap set to explode as gambling profits, a 17th game and new TV deals begin to pump new revenue through the elder owner’s veins, it’s easy to disconnect those needs and the current chatter.

But if the rumors are true, Dallas is making it clear their future core consists of QB Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on offense, and Diggs and Parsons on defense. The only one of the Money 5 positions missing is the left tackle of the future. Space created now helps in planning for that core, both financially and in the locker room.

Why move on from Amari Cooper?

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The is all conjecture, but maybe the Cowboys aren’t happy with the newly (somewhat) outspoken Cooper. Early in the season, the normally reserved-to-the-media wideout spoke openly about a series of things fans didn’t really see coming. The first felt benign; braggadocios, but benign. As the Cowboys got out to a fast start, Cooper spoke on a Super Bowl goal that often goes unspoken for teams which have yet to accomplish much of anything.

It was later in the season though when eyebrows were really raised.

Cooper made the choice to be an unvaccinated player, which is his prerogative. The NFL has protocols in place for players who chose not to get the jab. However that doesn’t prevent a team from being pissed when a player of Cooper’s talent tests positive and misses multiple contests because of the window.

After missing those games, Cooper was later caught on camera attending a Dallas Mavericks’ game, without mask, and ended up getting fined from the league for it. Along the way, Cooper became vocal about the team’s deteriorating offensive performance. While coach and QB publicly backed him, maybe they weren’t happy with the problems being discussed in the media.

Are any of these things cord-cutting egregious on their own? Not really.

Together, when a team is looking for ways to trim salary from a team that has won just one playoff game since acquiring Cooper for a first round pick and paying him a huge salary, it’s how thoughts start to gain traction.

From there, throw in the fact that Cooper has not been the model of health since joining the Cowboys. Every year, he suffers from leg injuries of varying degrees. And while he’s able to play through them for most part (he missed just the COVID games over the last three seasons), he’s often hampered in the contests, sometimes to the point of having to be removed from games for stretches at a time.

Finally, over the past two seasons Cooper’s per-catch production has dropped precipitously. In his first years with Oakland, Cooper was seeing the target rate he is currently, seeing 262 passes and averaging 14.3 yards a catch. In the past two seasons that number has dropped to 12.4, almost a full two yards less. Part of that has been a function of the offense, but Cooper’s strength is supposed to be a guy with sharp route running that allows for yards after the catch.

Since averaging a whopping 6 yards a catch after being acquired in 2018, he’s checked in with 3.5, 4.5 and 3.5 yard averages over the last three seasons.

Why move on from DeMarcus Lawrence?

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Lawrence is another animal all together. The Cowboys franchise tagged their star DE after a fourth-place finish in defensive player of the year voting in 2017 when he had 14.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and 14 tackles for loss. He followed up that campaign with another 10.5 sacks, 23 QB hits and 15 TFLs.

After a tag to have exclusive negotiating rights, Lawrence and the club finally agreed on a long-term deal. His statistical production has not been the same since, although the film shows him still winning the way he always has. He’s totaled just 14.5 sacks in the three seasons since, with 33 QB Hits, and 26 TFLs. Even with knowing that sacks are not the true measure of a DE’s worth, his other pressure stats are down as well.

Across 2017 and 2018, Lawrence averaged a sack, hit or hurry once every 6.8 pass-rush snaps. Since he’s averaged a pressure every 7.9 pass rush snaps.

On the flip side, Lawrence’s already stellar run defense has improved. His run-stop rate was once every 6.3 snaps before the deal but increased to once every 4.7 snaps since.

Lawrence’s pass-rush trend isn’t likely to reverse course as he goes into the 2022 season at age 30. They’ve also now seen the future and what kind of production Parsons can bring to the equation (a pressure every 4.6 pass-rush snaps). Can one justify such a high salary for Lawrence when they could just move Parsons to full-time edge player for one-seventh the cap hit?

The leadership conundrum

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper is clearly the leader of the wide receiver room. Lawrence has been the leader of the defense.

What if, in Mike McCarthy’s evaluation of the way the roster and locker room works, he sees those two things as impediments to ultimate success?

Every argument for whether or not the Cowboys will be worse off without these two players centers around the loss of their on-field production. But leadership is a funny thing. If someone is the leader of a defense that has habitually underachieved and then when they miss most of the season, a young lion enters the fray and the team surges, it’s a reasonable question of whether or not said leader should continue to lead.

Is this the case? No one outside the organization knows, but if the conclusion is that Lawrence’s leadership isn’t what will guide the team, one could see why his price tag could be considered too high.

As for Cooper, he showed up at that Mavs game with Lamb by his side. Maybe the club is considering his role in the hierarchy of the locker room as well.

And this isn’t to say either is a bad leader. Perhaps they just need to be removed to let Lamb, Diggs and Parsons assume their places next to Prescott and Zack Martin.

Financial Impact of Moving On from Lawrence

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the writing was on the wall already. Neither Cooper nor Lawrence was one of several players whom the Cowboys chose to restructure last offseason.

As a reminder, restructuring a deal does nothing to the bottom line for the player. All it does is convert base salary (what the player would’ve been paid weekly over the course of the season) and turn it into a bonus.

It’s an accounting trick. The player makes the same amount, the team is able to lower the current year’s salary cap for the restructured amount in exchange for higher cap hits later on in the contract.

Reducing Cooper’s 2021 salary of $20 million, or Lawrence’s $16 million would have given Dallas more room to play in free agency last year, but they didn’t do it. The tradeoff, would’ve been more dead money if they make the moves this year.

As it stands now, Lawrence has two years, $40 million remaining on his deal. In addition, there is $19 million in unamortized bonus money (original signing and 2020 restructure), total $59 million.

His 2022 cap is $19 million base + $8 million bonus = a $27 million hit.

Were the Cowboys going to trade or release Lawrence straight up now, his $19 million and 2023 salary of $21 million both go away. The remaining $11 million unamortized bonus money left accelerates onto this year’s cap, subtracting from the base salary savings ($19M) and leaving $8 million in instant cap savings.

Most importantly, Lawrence isn’t on the 2023 ledger.

If the club were to release Lawrence and designate him a June 1 cut, then they would see $19 million in savings, his entire base salary for 2022, but not until June 2. With this move, that $11 million remaining bonus money stays on the 2023 cap as dead money.

Production Impact of Moving On from Lawrence

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

It would be difficult to look at losing Lawrence as anything but signifying that Parsons is primarily going to play edge for the foreseeable future. Dallas’ top two pass rushers beside Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong, are both currently free agents.

Gregory’s six sacks in 12 games came with some horrible-timing penalties, but it’s assumed a push to bring him back is in Dallas’ plans after investing so much patience during his marijuana battles with the league. The club has already seen what that looks like, and with 2021 third rounder Chauncey Golston looked at as a similar type of player as Lawrence (run-stuffing edge with rush potential), Dallas could also look to the draft well to try and fortify the position.

Financial impact of moving on from Cooper

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Cooper’s deal was one of the better constructed ones for both sides. He averaged $22 million a year in his five-year agreement, but clearly it was set up to be a two-year deal with a series of team options. That first option year is here.

For 2022, 2023 and 2024, Cooper is set to make $20 million in base salary, and have an additional $2 million in bonus cap hit, for a total of $22 million.

If Dallas trades or releases him, they save his $20 million, still have his 2022 bonus hit of $2 million, and absorb the bonus hits from 2023 and 2024 for an additional $4 million. That $6 million in bonus hits takes away from the $20 million in salary savings, for a $16 million savings. There’d be nothing left on the books after this season.

June 1st-ing Cooper makes little sense because Dallas would have to wait to use the savings just to push $4 million of dead money onto next year’s cap. But still, it’s a possibility.

Production impact of moving on from Cooper

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver depth chart is even thinner than the DE one. Only Lamb is under contract for next year as Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and even Malik Turner are free agents this season. To make things more difficult, Gallup’s late-season ACL tear makes projecting his role more difficult because he won’t be cleared until after the draft.

Moving on From Cooper would be turning the keys to the position over to Lamb, and he and Prescott weren’t yet on the same page and the QB is with Cooper. It’s hard to imagine Dallas making this move without a significant investment in the position from outside help. This could come in the draft or in free agency, but it’s difficult to see them staying put.

Perhaps getting a bona fide No. 2 wideout to be second fiddle to Lamb is the way to go.