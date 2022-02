Not much has changed and so much has changed for the Chicago Blackhawks. They continue with their inconsistent play, along with trying to determine how to make the most of the rest of the season. The players will tell you they’re still hoping to make a run, but we all know it’s time to look past that and prepare for more success in the future. In the meantime, the March 21 date deadline looms. Today Brook LoFurno and Gail Kauchak discuss four hot topics for the Blackhawks as we head into the last week of February.

