Shaya Named Diver of the Year, Henninger, Wolbert Medal in Final Day of A-10 Championship

goexplorers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, OH - Phoebe Shaya was named Atlantic 10 Diver of the Year, Sam Henninger and Zachary Wolbert both secured medals, and La Salle swimming & diving wrapped up the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championships on Saturday night at Spire Institute. Wolbert's time of 1:45.69 earned him the silver medal...

goexplorers.com

