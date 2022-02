A few wild shots have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, capturing one of the state's most elusive predators sneaking bites from a hunter's kill. According to the department, hunters reported the incident to a wildlife officer last fall after something got ahold of a deer that they had harvested while the meat was hanging off the ground. After the hunters tried to hang the meat higher in the tree, an animal was still managing to get a bite.

