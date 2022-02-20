Winter Hiking Adventure Reprised: Cardigan via Upper Holt

“The storms called nor’easters usually bring strong northeast winds over the east as they move along the Atlantic coast. Nor’easters bring heavy rain, heavy snow and severe coastal flooding. A nor’easter can be a blizzard or vice versa. A blizzard, though, has a specific meteorological definition according to the National Weather Service: A storm that has blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35mph, which reduces visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less for at least 3 hours. In popular usage, however, the term is used for any heavy snowstorm accompanied by strong winds. A bomb cyclone, another event, can rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes in the Atlantic. A bomb cyclone is essentially a winter hurricane.”

