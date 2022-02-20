ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Winter Hiking Adventure Reprised: Cardigan via Upper Holt

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: Before 8 PM) Join us for this advanced, challenging, and fun winter hike! Upper Holt Trail on Mount Cardigan . ~ 4.5...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Best Pants for Winter Hiking

This guide to the best winter hiking pants available provides information on 10 different pairs of snow pants, softshell pants, rain pants and traditional hiking pants for winter trekking. In it, we break down the features of each pair and what conditions they're best for. There are three things you...
APPAREL
FOX 43

Take a winter hike in Pennsylvania | Travel Smart

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There are many beautiful hiking trails in Pennsylvania, and you don’t have to wait for summer to get outside and enjoy them. “I think that winter, honestly, might be my favorite season for hiking," Julie Queen of Adventure Explorations said. "The snow and the cold really changes the landscape into something magical."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
North Country Public Radio

When Adirondack ponds freeze, winter adventures await

The North Country is full of rivers and ponds, many of which freeze over the winter. If the ice is thick enough, the frozen surfaces open up new landscapes to explore, whether on skis, snowshoes or a snowmobile. Emily RussellWhen Adirondack ponds freeze, winter adventures await. Amy Feiereisel and I...
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
NewsTimes

Everything you need to go hiking in the winter

Hiking is a great way to get sustained exercise and enjoy the outdoors while doing it. Thankfully, with proper cold weather gear such as cramp-ons and insulated jackets or pants, you can take on almost any terrain or temperature year round. However, with so many options to choose from, finding...
SHOPPING
Wicked Local

Finley’s Adventures: Finley inspects Upper Mill Brook

“The storms called nor’easters usually bring strong northeast winds over the east as they move along the Atlantic coast. Nor’easters bring heavy rain, heavy snow and severe coastal flooding. A nor’easter can be a blizzard or vice versa. A blizzard, though, has a specific meteorological definition according to the National Weather Service: A storm that has blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35mph, which reduces visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less for at least 3 hours. In popular usage, however, the term is used for any heavy snowstorm accompanied by strong winds. A bomb cyclone, another event, can rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes in the Atlantic. A bomb cyclone is essentially a winter hurricane.”
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 4

Best argyle cardigan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The crisscrossed lines and diamond-shaped pattern of argyle create a classic look that makes a cardigan sweater stand out and appear stylish. It can be paired with a variety of garments, and it works well with casual or business-casual attire.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Adventure#Cardigan#Upper Holt#Covid 19 Information#Amc
ohmymag.co.uk

This family got a surprising letter for the vet after their dog passed away

One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Vaccines

Comments / 0

Community Policy