ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ashley Reservoir Hike

outdoors.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Easy hike around Ashley Reservoir. Trails are wide and flat. Loop is approximately 3 miles. We plan to snowshoe, but conditions update will be made at 1pm on Saturday. Bring snacks...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The Best Airbnbs Near National Parks, From Yellowstone to Joshua Tree

Oh noooo, are you full of dread, again? Does the merest, fleeting thought of your inbox fill you with rage? Are you wrestling with a lowkey sense of futility as more and more plot devices from dystopian science fiction wriggle their way into our everyday normal? You deserve a break from *gestures vaguely* all this.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Travels 2,800 Miles for Food and Shelter, Puzzling Wildlife Biologists

The sow grizzly had an affinity for apples. She enjoyed traveling, too, in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, a sprawling complex spanning multiple states including northwest Montana and Idaho north to Canada. Unlike most female grizzlies that have an average home range of 70 miles, this one roamed far and wide, totaling more than 2,800 miles around major cities and interstates. Ethyl was a unique grizzly, no doubt.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Volunteers#Covid 19#Amc
Washington Post

How four ski resorts are working to slow their demise

The data is telling: Climate change is threatening the ski industry. The 2022 Beijing Winter Games are the first Olympics to use nearly 100 percent artificial snow, and domestic ski resorts from Maine to California are reporting shorter ski seasons and lower snow levels. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the April snowpack in Western states declined at 86 percent of the sites measured between 1955 and 2020.
LIFESTYLE
Sentinel

Take a hike

MILLERTON — Hiking is a state of mind. To some people, it might just be for exercise, others crave the view from the summit. For Henry Bonson, it’s more than that. Every bit along the way is enjoyable. That’s why he connects to the outdoors. The Mifflin...
MILLERTON, PA
Houston Chronicle

Three days along North America's longest backcountry ski trail

Temperatures on a recent Vermont morning hinted, I thought, at the wisdom of staying indoors. In farm valleys framed by low peaks, frigid steam billowed from the surfaces of half-frozen rivers. Frost bloomed across the roadway. In the colder hollows, the car's outside thermostat registered 20 degrees below zero. But...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
SFGate

California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets

When it comes to classic California ski trips, Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain are the big two — but nestled among towering red fir and lodgepole pines above the Yosemite Valley floor, Badger Pass has been a local “in the know” spot for generations. Opened in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ski resorts in the U.S. — and one of only three ski areas serviced by a lift system in a National Park (Hurricane Ridge in Olympic, Washington, and Boston Mills/Brandywine in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley, being the other two).
Times Union

NYC forced to review reservoir's muddy discharge into Esopus Creek

SAUGERTIES – Hudson Valley officials and environmentalists applauded the state's decision mandating New York City to further review its practice of discharging hundreds of billions of gallons of clay-laden water from one of its reservoirs into the Esopus Creek in Ulster County. Since 2010, the city's Department of Environmental...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
KTVZ News Channel 21

Winter PrideFest ski weekend coming to Mt. Bachelor

The fourth annual Winter PrideFest hosted by Out Central Oregon is March 3rd through 6th in Bend and at Mt. Bachelor. It's a celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community. https://outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest/ The post Winter PrideFest ski weekend coming to Mt. Bachelor appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
backpacker.com

How to Take Your Dog Backcountry Skiing

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. As anyone with a pup will tell you: A day in the mountains is better when the dog comes along. But it’s important to understand how to safely chaperone and care for your canine friend in an alpine environment, especially when touring in backcountry snow, where hazards like avalanches, winter weather, and sharp gear abound.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy