Kent, OH

Kent State beats first place Ohio University by 23 points in dominant victory

By Jacob Hansen Reporter
kentwired.com
 4 days ago

The Kent State men's basketball team won its eighth-straight game in dominating fashion. Kent State beat first place Ohio University 75-52. The Flashes improve to 17-9 on the year and 12-4 in the Mid-American Conference, and they are in third place. The Bobcats (13-3 MAC, 22-5 overall) remain in first...

www.kentwired.com

