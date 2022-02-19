Kent State beats first place Ohio University by 23 points in dominant victory
By Jacob Hansen Reporter
kentwired.com
4 days ago
The Kent State men's basketball team won its eighth-straight game in dominating fashion. Kent State beat first place Ohio University 75-52. The Flashes improve to 17-9 on the year and 12-4 in the Mid-American Conference, and they are in third place. The Bobcats (13-3 MAC, 22-5 overall) remain in first...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Although the run of quarterbacks has been impressive for the Ohio State Buckeyes dating back to when Urban Meyer took over the program, few have had the success of JT Barrett. Being in Columbus for five seasons, not many players have reached the heights Barrett did as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.
The Ohio State football program has had a lot of players come through Columbus. They are one of the most successful programs in college football history. They have had a lot of players come through that have worn the number 2, and on 2/22/22, we find out who is the best that has worn that number.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
CORTLAND — The G-Men were locked in.
Starting each quarter with a big run, No. 3 Garfield delivered a masterful performance in Wednesday's 59-33 Division III Lakeview District semifinal victory over No. 10 Berkshire.
"I think it started with practice," G-Men senior post Jenna Smith said. "This week, we were trying to be as focused...
Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
St. Johns Country Day's magical run is still going strong.
The Sunshine State's greatest girls soccer dynasty rolled once more through the grass of Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 2-0 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A championship.
Senior Julia Boaventura tallied both goals after halftime,...
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Heading across state lines for the first time in this season, the Newberry College (8-0) baseball team took a 15-4 win over the Lions of Emmanuel College on February 16. The Wolves were dominate on the mound with a brilliant starting performance from sophomore right-hander...
OLIVESBURG — Getting a big start in any game can be crucial. Racing out to a comfortable lead in a tournament can swiftly calm any nerves that may still be there. Buckeye Central took firm control of the game just minutes in, sprinting to a 79-44 win over New London in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Ashland Crestview High School on Tuesday.
Current Records: Ball State 12-14; Kent State 17-9 The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
Say goodbye to flying Hershey’s Kisses and giant chocolate bars. Pennsylvania high school athletes will have to find a new way to celebrate trips to the state championships. The PIAA board voted Wednesday to move the football and soccer championships to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for at least the next four seasons. The high school is in Mechanicsburg, about 25 miles west of Hershey.
There is no telling where the spiral ends at this stage. Bowling Green State University men’s basketball lost 82-68 to Mid-American Conference foe Akron on Wednesday inside the Zips’ James A. Rhodes Arena. The loss is BGSU’s fifth in a row and seventh in eight games in a season that is continuing to plummet towards the ground.
KENT, Ohio — Five Ball State players scored in double figures Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough against a streaking Kent State squad. Miryne Thomas led Ball State (12-15, 7-9) with 19 points. Payton Sparks had 15 points. Kent State (18-9, 13-4) is riding a nine-game win streak. The...
MASON, W.Va. — The field of candidates has been narrowed, and Mary Roush of Mason is among the final four vying for the title of West Virginia University’s 68th Mountaineer Mascot. The freshman student will now compete in a cheer-off at Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Texas at...
Comments / 0