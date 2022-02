The League of Legends update that includes the release of the game's newest champion, Renata Glasc, has gone live, which means that the new support herself is out now. For those who've been keeping up with all the teases and reveals leading to this release, you've hopefully seen what Renata is capable of after checking out her abilities and more. To help you visualize how all those abilities work together if you haven't seen players testing her out on the test servers or haven't played as her yourself, a new gameplay trailer was released this week to get players ready for Renata's arrival.

