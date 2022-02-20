ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere signs for Danish club Aarhus

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish...

Jack Wilshere, Aarhus and a long seven-and-a-half years in football

In a 19-minute long sit-down with The Athletic last August, the only time Jack Wilshere came close to cracking anything resembling a smile was when he struggled to remember the identities of his close friends in football. Without a club after being released by Bournemouth, the sight of the one-time Arsenal and England superstar revealing how difficult it was to explain to his eldest child that no club anywhere wanted him, while candidly discussing the fact that his two youngest had never seen him play football and probably don’t know what he “does” was enough to bring a tear to a glass eye.
