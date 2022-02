Over the last decade, Atletico Madrid have been synonymous with both pressure and defense. Under Diego Simeone, there hasn't been a better defensive team in Europe's top leagues than Los Colchoneros. But the days of a prime Diego Godin leading the backline are gone, and while the team has largely remained elite defensively, this season it hasn't been the case. Ahead of a visit from Manchester United on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (catch the action on CBS and Paramount+), Atleti will need to find some sort of consistency if they are to overcome rival Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils.

