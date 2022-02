A Florida tennis coach and physical education teacher was honored Saturday, a day after she died in a tragic accident on the school grounds where she worked. Ciara McKeon, who had been employed at Anclote High School in Holiday for two years, was hit by an SUV in the parking lot Thursday morning. A memorial garden was planted in her honor by her family, friends, coworkers and students in a garden by the school’s main sign.

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO