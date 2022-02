You can play most PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's excellent backward compatibility feature. But some publishers go a step further with the next-gen console, by allowing you to upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for smoother gaming experience with less waiting around.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO