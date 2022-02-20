ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Flame extinguished to end Beijing Games

By The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKvtc_0eK9pwRm00

The Olympic flame has been extinguished in Beijing, marking the end of the most locked-down games in history.

It was the second pandemic Olympics in the more than two years since the coronavirus first emerged in China.

Lows far outweigh highs in Olympic figure skating

The movements of athletes, media and workers were heavily restricted and everyone wore masks and took daily COVID tests. There were only 463 positive COVID tests reported among thousands of people who came to Beijing for the Games.

Internationally, many denounced the IOC for holding the Olympics in concert with a Chinese government accused of human rights violations. Several Western governments boycotted by not sending any official delegations, though they sent athletes. China denied such allegations, as it typically does.

Attention now turns to 2024 in Paris , where officials hope for a COVID-free and scandal-free Summer Games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

EU says it will impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — The European Union’s top officials say the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia’s recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine amid fears of a potential Russian invasion of the country. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel say in a joint statement that […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Paris, MO
Springfield, MO
Health
KOLR10 News

Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway. The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or […]
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Olympics#Figure Skating#Chinese#Western#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

What you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Efforts by world leaders to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” there.
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was “smart” and “pretty […]
POTUS
KOLR10 News

Future Iron Grain District sparking excitement in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The community of Republic is responding to the news of a development planned for the city that will bring new dining, shopping and entertainment options.  The new development, centered close to the Amazon Warehouse, will be called the Iron Grain District. Community members said these plans show just how fast the city […]
REPUBLIC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

UN Security Council to meet urgently on Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to “maintain the peace” there. The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries. Russia, which currently […]
WORLD
KOLR10 News

What to keep in mind as 3G networks shut down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of Tuesday, AT&T is shutting down its 3G network, causing multiple technology devices to not work the same. “All of the cellular phones that are using different frequencies, you have to get rid of the older ones, before you can get new ones,” said Xiang Guo, Missouri State University Assistant Professor, […]
TECHNOLOGY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy