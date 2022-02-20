Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Snow to San Diego County as Temperatures Drop

Ice clung to pine needles after a storm in the Laguna Mountains. Photo by Chris Stone

Cool weather and possible light showers are in store for San Diego County on Presidents’ Day, while onshore winds were likely to strengthen through Tuesday, becoming strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts as a storm moves in from the north, the National Weather Service said.

“A cold, low-pressure system from the north will bring much cooler weather through Wednesday and periods of strong gusty winds into Tuesday night,” the weather service said.

Showers will become more widespread Tuesday through Wednesday, with low elevation snow in the mountains. The snow level could drop to as low as 2,000 to 2,500 feet.

High temperatures Monday are predicted to reach 59 degrees along the coast, 58 in the

western valleys, 49 to 54 near the foothills, 43 to 50 in the mountains, and 66 to 71 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

“High confidence continues for gusty winds across the mountains, hence our newly advertised high wind watch from Monday morning through late Tuesday night for San Diego County deserts and mountains,” forecasters said.

Peak gusts in the wind-prone pass and foothill areas could reach 70 mph at times and 60 mph over the deserts, with considerable blowing dust.

Snow is likely to enshroud the mountains in winter storm conditions. Fog, blowing snow and slippery roads were expected to make travel hazardous, even in the lower passes.

“Snow will likely impact the mountain passes of I-15 and I-8 and will even be possible between Calimesa and Banning along I-10 Wednesday morning,” the weather service said.

Wednesday was expected to be the coldest day of the week, with high temperatures some 15 to 20 degrees below normal. High temperatures were not expected to return to average until the end of the week.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Monday evening. Strong west-northwest winds 20 knots or more and large, choppy seas were predicted to develop late Monday night. Winds were likely to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 25 to 30 knots. These winds and seas may cause hazardous conditions for small vessels.

Short-period wind swells from the northwest could bring elevated surf at times Monday through Wednesday, mainly on west-facing beaches of southern San Diego County. High rip-current risk may accompany the surf at all San Diego County beaches during this time. Surf will peak at about 6 feet on Tuesday in southern San Diego County.

Updated at 7:50 a.m., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

City News Service contributed to this article.