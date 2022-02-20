ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons mock draft roundup: 3 different paths for Atlanta

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
For the second season in a row, the Atlanta Falcons have a top-10 pick, and therefore, a chance to add another building block.

With legitimate needs at outside linebacker, wide receiver, safety and along the offensive line, it’s anyone’s guess as to which direction the Falcons will go. Ever since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the mock drafts have been rolling in.

Let’s see what the latest projections from Touchdown Wire, Draft Wire and Pro Football Focus are forecasting for Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick.

Touchdown Wire: QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire makes a pick that fans will either love or hate. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, an Atlanta native, lands with the Falcons here.

“Having passed on a quarterback in the last draft cycle, the Atlanta Falcons look to the future and put a bet on Malik Willis, the talented quarterback out of Liberty. Willis might need a little time, but the talent is certainly there, and with Matt Ryan in place the Falcons can take a little time with developing him and hope that the bet on upside pays off.”

The closer we get to the draft, the more you can expect to see this projection, and frankly, it makes a lot of sense. Are the Falcons close enough to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022? It doesn’t appear so. And while winning the division is certainly realistic, Willis would at least address the uncertain future of the most important position on the team.

Draft Wire: OL Charles Cross - Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Falcons adding a blue-chip offensive line prospect in Mississippi State’s Charles Cross in the first round of his new three-round mock.

“The Falcons could go in one of many different directions here, but you can never go wrong when you prioritize overall value and quality offensive line talent. Cross is barely scratching the surface of his potential, and was battle-tested against some of the nation’s best competition in the SEC.”

Here are Atlanta’s other three picks in Draft Wire’s mock:

  • 43): EDGE Cameron Thomas – SDSU
  • 58): WR George Pickens – Georgia
  • 74): LB Damone Clark – LSU

PFF: CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner opts for LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. in his latest mock, one pick after Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner goes to the Giants at No. 7.

Pairing Stingley with A.J. Terrell would give the Falcons defense remarkable potential. Terrell is already one of the best shut-down corners in the league, while Stingley has been the same at the collegiate level. Over his college career, the LSU product broke up or picked off 26 of his 129 targets in coverage.

Atlanta did hit a home run with Terrell in 2020 and with Fabian Moreau’s contract up this offseason, there’s a need for another outside corner in both the short and long term.

Mock roundup

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agency Features

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Which free agents will ATL keep?

