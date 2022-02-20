ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman, 71, killed as BMW being chased by police mounts pavement and hits two pedestrians in Manchester

By Claudia Aoraha
 2 days ago

A WOMAN was killed when a BMW being chased by police smashed into her on the pavement early today.

The victim, 71, died and a 64-year-old man walking with her was critically hurt in the Parrs Wood area of Manchester.

The elderly woman died after the BMW hit her Credit: Google

Police said they spotted the speeding BMW on the M60 motorway at 12.20am and pursued it off a slip road and through the streets.

They tried to use equipment to bring the car to a halt but the chase continued.

It only ended when the car mounted the pavement and hit the two pedestrians at the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road.

A man, 35, has been arrested, police confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 12.20am this morning, a police patrol sighted a black BMW driving at speed on the M60.

"The officer followed the vehicle attempting to bring it to a stop using emergency equipment on Stockport Road.

"But the driver carried on towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road where the BMW was then involved in a collision with two pedestrians who were walking along the pavement.

"Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a 71-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by GMP's Professional Standards Branch, in line with normal policy.

"A 35-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident."

Police Sergeant Phil Shaw, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tragically, a woman has lost her life as a result of this incident and our thoughts are very much with her family at this time.

"A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation".

